Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press-provided stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
Faith leaders across US join in decrying voting restrictions
In Georgia, faith leaders are asking corporate executives to condemn laws restricting voting access — or face a boycott. In Arizona and Texas, clergy have assembled outside the state capitols to decry what they view as voter-suppression measures targeting Black and Hispanic people. Similar initiatives have been undertaken in Florida, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and elsewhere as many faith leaders perceive a threat to voting rights that warrants their intervention in a volatile political issue. “It is very much in a part of our tradition, as Christians, to be engaged in the public square,” said the Rev. Dr. Eric Ledermann, pastor at University Presbyterian Church in Tempe, Arizona, after the event outside the statehouse. “When people say, ‘Let’s not get political in the church’ — Jesus was very political,” Ledermann said. “He was engaged in how his culture, his community was being shaped, and who was being left out of the decision-making process.”
2 views of Floyd onlookers: Desperate to help, or angry mob?
To the prosecution, the witnesses who watched George Floyd ’s body go still were regular people — a firefighter, a mixed martial arts fighter, a high school student and her 9-year-old cousin in a T-shirt emblazoned with the word “Love” — going about their daily lives when they happened upon the ghastly scene of an officer kneeling on a man’s neck. “Normal folks, the bystanders,” prosecutor Jerry Blackwell called them in his opening statement. “You’re going to see these bystanders, a veritable bouquet of humanity.” In his closing argument on Monday, prosecutor Steve Schleicher described how Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death, stayed on top of Floyd and “continued to push him down, to grind his knees, to twist his hand, to twist his fingers into the handcuffs that bound him looking at him, staring, staring down at times the horrified bystanders who had gathered and watched this unfold.” But some of the same people were portrayed as unruly, angry, even threatening by Eric Nelson, Chauvin's attorney.
Not Real News: A look at what didn't happen last week
A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of last week. Included: Claim: COVID-19 vaccines are called Luciferase, have the patent number 060606 and come from a digital program called Inferno. The facts: A protein used in some COVID-19 vaccine research is stirring up bogus conspiracy theories on social media as widespread posts claim the harmless enzyme luciferase has satanic associations. “Are you going to get the shot called LUCIFERASE with a patent number 060606 and digital program called INFERNO????” read a viral post on Facebook. “The CV-19 VAXX has LUCIFERASE (Lucifer Race) DNA in it,” an Instagram user wrote. “You will loose your salvation forever!!!” The posts misrepresent the enzyme, which is responsible for bioluminescence in some organisms. Luciferase is not an ingredient in any of the COVID-19 vaccines.
Advisory panel says to move Forrest statue to museum
ROME — An advisory committee says that a Northwest Georgia statue of Confederate general Nathan Bedford Forrest should be placed inside a local museum. The statue of Forrest, credited with being a founder of the Ku Klux Klan, was removed from its base in Rome's Myrtle Hill Cemetery in January. The Rome News-Tribune reports that City Commissioner Jamie Doss reported the recommendation of the committee to the full City Commission last week. “The committee likes the idea because they can tell the whole story (about Forrest),” Doss said. “They can tell the truth, the good and the bad.”
