After string of adventures, ancient gold ring back in Greece
ATHENS, Greece — A more than 3,000-year-old gold signet ring is back in Greece after a string of adventures. The ring was stolen from an Aegean Sea island in World War II, crossed the Atlantic, was bought by a Nobel Prize-winning Hungarian scientist and ended up in a Swedish museum. It was the latest in a series of coups by Greek authorities seeking the return of works plundered from the antiquities-rich country. The Greek culture ministry said Friday that the gold Mycenaean-era ring from Rhodes, decorated with two facing sphinxes, was returned by the Nobel Foundation. The foundation had received it as a bequest and had given it to a museum in Stockholm before realizing its importance to Greece.
Ellen DeGeneres: proud of what she, daytime TV show achievedEllen DeGeneres is proud of what she’s accomplished in nearly two decades as a daytime TV host, but she’s ready to say goodbye. “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” will air its last original episodes next week, Monday through Thursday. Among the guests: Jennifer Lawrence, Mila Kunis and Bruno Mars, with Jennifer Aniston, Billie Eilish and Pink on the Thursday, May 26, finale. DeGeneres says her approach to the show was to give the audience something fun and occasionally serious. She also acknowledges that who she is counted too: a TV host who is part of the LGBTQ community and was accepted by viewers.
African scientists baffled by monkeypox cases in Europe, USScientists who have monitored numerous outbreaks of monkeypox in Africa say they are baffled by the disease’s recent spread in Europe and North America. Cases of the smallpox-related disease have previously been seen only among people with links to central and West Africa. But in the past week, Britain, Spain, Portugal, Italy, U.S., Sweden and Canada all reported infections, mostly in young men who hadn’t previously traveled to Africa. There are about 80 confirmed cases worldwide and 50 more suspected ones, the World Health Organization said. France, Germany, Belgium and Australia reported their first cases Friday. “I’m stunned by this. Every day I wake up and there are more countries infected,” said Oyewale Tomori, a virologist who formerly headed the Nigerian Academy of Science and who sits on several WHO advisory boards. “This is not the kind of spread we’ve seen in West Africa, so there may be something new happening in the West,” he said. To date, no one has died in the outbreak. Monkeypox typically causes fever, chills, rash and lesions on the face or genitals. WHO estimates the disease is fatal for up to one in 10 people, but smallpox vaccines are protective and some antiviral drugs are being developed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.