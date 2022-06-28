Airlines aim to shift blame for flight problems to FAA
With an eye on the upcoming July Fourth weekend, airlines are stepping up their criticism of federal officials over recent widespread flight delays and cancellations. The industry trade group Airlines for America said Friday that understaffing at the Federal Aviation Administration is crippling traffic along the East Coast. The airlines say they are doing everything they can to keep customers happy, including hiring more pilots and customer-service agents. The airlines are pushing back a week after Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg called them to a virtual meeting and threatened to punish carriers that fail to meet consumer-protection standards.
From ‘carp’ to ‘copi’: unpopular fish getting a makeoverTRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — You’re in the mood for fish and your server suggests a dish of invasive carp. Ugh, you might say. But how about broiled copi, fresh from the Mississippi River? Here’s the catch: They’re the same thing. Illinois and partner organizations kicked off a market-tested campaign Wednesday to rechristen as “copi” four species previously known collectively as Asian carp, hoping the new label will make them more attractive to U.S. consumers. Turning carp into a popular household and restaurant menu item is one way officials hope to rein in a decades-old invasion threatening native fish, mussels and aquatic plants in the Mississippi and other Midwestern rivers, as well as the Great Lakes. “The ‘carp’ name is so harsh that people won’t even try it,” said Kevin Irons, assistant fisheries chief with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. “But it’s healthy, clean and it really tastes pretty darn good.”
Auschwitz Museum says it’s a target of Russian propagandaWARSAW, Poland — The Auschwitz-Birkenau museum alleges it was the target of “primitive” propaganda spread by Russian state agencies on social media. The museum said Friday that social media posts falsely claim to show anti-Russian stickers placed around the memorial at the former site of the Auschwitz death camp site. “Russia and Russians,” the stickers appearing in fake images say, “the only gas you and your country deserve is Zykon B.” That’s a reference to the gas the Germans used in the mass murder of Jews and others at the camp during World War II. The images were tweeted by official Russian sites, including the Russian Arms Control Delegation in Vienna and retweeted by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
