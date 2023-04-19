Alabama birthday girl begged dying brother to ‘stay with me’
Alabama officials are renewing calls for the public to aid in their investigation of a fatal shooting at a Sweet 16 birthday party in Dadeville Saturday night. In a statement Monday, authorities gave no indication of any arrests in the case. Four people were killed, including two high school seniors, and 32 people were injured in the melee. Alexis Dowdell, whose brother is among the dead, tells The Associated Press she remembers trying to tell him to hang on. Phil Dowdell was one of two Dadeville High School seniors who died in the shooting.
GOP states targeting diversity, equity efforts in higher edRepublican governors and lawmakers are increasingly targeting “diversity, equity and inclusion” initiatives in public colleges and universities. An Associated Press analysis identified more than 30 bills in at least a dozen Republican-led states that seek to ban funding for diversity, equity and inclusion offices or prohibit the consideration of such concepts in employment decisions and student admissions. Many of the bills trace their roots to one of a half-dozen conservative or libertarian groups offering model legislation or recommendations on the topic. Republicans contend the offices are promoting liberal ideology. But some faculty and students say that’s a mischaracterization.
Rat ambassadors try to counter bad press amid NYC’s rat warAs an ambassador for rats, it’s never easy to win over the public. There’s that hairless tail after all. But Runa at the San Diego Zoo is doing her best to counter the bad press. She is one of a handful of such so-called ambassadors showing off the virtues of rats at three U.S. zoos. The rats were provided by a Tanzania-based organization that is training African giant pouched rats to combat wildlife trafficking, detect diseases and perform other useful tasks. At least twice the size of the common brown rats found in cities, African giant pouched rats like Runa are best known for ferreting out landmines and other explosive material on old battlefields in Angola, Mozambique and Cambodia, earning them the nickname “hero-rats.” Efforts are underway to expand the use of their keen sense of smell to finding people trapped in collapsed buildings, detecting diseases in laboratory samples and alerting officials to illegal goods at ports and airports.
