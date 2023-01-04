Alpine slopes face snow shortage in unseasonably warm winter
Much of the Alps just don’t look right for this time of year. Sparse snowfall and unseasonably warm winter weather in much of Europe is allowing grass to blanket mountaintops across the region where snow might normally be, causing headaches for ski slope operators and aficionados of Alpine white. It’s a sharp contrast to frigid weather and blizzards in parts of the United States. The dearth of snow has revived concerns about temperature upheaval linked to climate change. The United Nations’ World Meteorological Organization says the past eight years are on track to be the eight warmest on record. Its final tally on global temperature figures for 2022 will be released in mid-January.
$785M Mega Millions prize is 6th largest in US historyAn estimated $785 million Mega Millions jackpot will give lottery players a chance to start the new year with a lucrative bang. The big prize up for grabs Tuesday night is the sixth-largest jackpot in U.S. history and has grown so large because no one has matched all six of the game’s numbers for more than two months. There have been 22 straight drawings without a winner. The jackpot-winning drought isn’t surprising given the miserable odds of one in 302.6 million of winning the top prize. The $785 million jackpot is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity over 29 years. Nearly all winners opt for a cash payout, which would be an estimated $395 million.
Fans give millions to Damar Hamlin’s toy drive for kidsDamar Hamlin’s goal was simple: He wanted to raise $2,500 online to buy toys for needy kids. It took about two years. Then came Monday, when the Buffalo Bills safety was critically injured and needed his heart restarted on the field in a chilling scene that unfolded during a nationally televised game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He instantly became one of the biggest stories in sports, and thousands of people found his GoFundMe page. The result: roughly $3.7 million donated in the first 12 hours. And the number is climbing. A fundraiser that as of last month had raised $2,921 was up to $3,637,590 by 10 a.m. Eastern on Tuesday — with about 130,000 people going online in that span to donate, on average, about $28. Some of the donations were smaller. Some were more than $5,000. On average, about three donations were being made every second in that initial 12-hour span. And many came with messages of hope for a 24-year-old player in his second season, sedated in a Cincinnati hospital, listed in critical condition and with some teammates unwilling to return to Buffalo just so they could remain close to him.
