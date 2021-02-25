Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press-provided stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
Amid COVID-19 pandemic, flu has disappeared in the US
NEW YORK — February is usually the peak of flu season, with doctors' offices and hospitals packed with suffering patients. But not this year. Flu has virtually disappeared from the U.S., with reports coming in at far lower levels than anything seen in decades. Experts say measures put in place to fend off the coronavirus — mask wearing, social distancing and virtual schooling — were a big factor in preventing a “twindemic” of flu and COVID-19. A push to get more people vaccinated against flu probably helped, too, as did fewer people traveling, they say.
A mister no more: Mr. Potato Head goes gender neutral
NEW YORK — Mr. Potato Head is no longer a mister. Hasbro, the company that's made the potato-shaped plastic toy for nearly 70 years, is giving the spud a gender neutral new name: Potato Head. The change will appear on boxes this year. Many toymakers have been updating their classic brands in recent years, hoping to relate to today's kids and reflect more modern families. “It’s a potato,” said Ali Mierzejewski, editor in chief at toy review site The Toy Insider. “But kids like to see themselves in the toys they are playing with.”
Stephen King talks about crime, creativity and new novel
NEW YORK — Stephen King doesn't think of himself as a horror writer. “My view has always been you can call me whatever you want as long as the checks don't bounce,” King told The Associated Press during a recent telephone interview. “My idea is to tell a good story, and if it crosses some lines and it doesn't fit one particular genre, that's good.” Readers may know him best for “Carrie,” “The Shining” and other bestsellers commonly identified as “horror,” but King has long had an affinity for other kinds of narratives, from science fiction and prison drama to the Boston Red Sox. During the past decade, he has written three novels for the imprint Hard Case Crime: “Joyland,” “The Colorado Kid” and “Later,” which comes out this week.
Grammy-nominated or not, No. 1 hits over the years
NEW YORK — The exclusion of The Weeknd's “Blinding Lights" at the 2021 Grammy Awards shocked many, but he's in good company: Prince's “When Doves Cry" never scored a nomination either. Here's a look at every Billboard No. 1 hit of the year since 1958, Grammy-nominated or not. Included: 2020: The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”; 2019: Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road” (Won Grammy); 2018: Drake, “God’s Plan” (Won); 2017: Ed Sheeran, “Shape of You” (Won); 2016: Justin Bieber, “Love Yourself” (Grammy-nominated); 2015: Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars, “Uptown Funk” (Won); 2014: Pharrell Williams, “Happy” (Won); 2013: Macklemore & Ryan Lewis featuring Wanz, “Thrift Shop” (Won); 2012: Gotye featuring Kimbra, “Somebody That I Used to Know” (Won); 2011: Adele, “Rolling In the Deep” (Won); 2010: Kesha, “Tik Tok.”
