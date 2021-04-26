Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press-provided stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
Analysis: A reckoning on racism? Not for many leaders of the GOP
NEW YORK — If the nation is in the midst of a historic reckoning on racism, most leaders of the Republican Party are not participating. On the day last week that a jury convicted the police officer who killed George Floyd, Republicans in Washington focused much of their energy on condemning the longest-serving Black woman in Congress. In the days since, former President Donald Trump attacked what he called the “racist rants” of basketball icon LeBron James. And some of Trump's staunchest supporters on Capitol Hill are considering forming a new group that initially planned to champion “Anglo-Saxon political traditions." Beyond simple rhetoric, Republican state lawmakers are pushing forward with new voting restrictions that disproportionately affect people of color and are resisting legislation designed to prevent police brutality. Overall, 261 Republicans serve in Congress, and fewer than two dozen are people of color. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Sunday celebrated the handful of nonwhite House freshmen elected last fall — there were nine — in response to former President George W. Bush's recent description of the modern-day GOP as “nativist.” “This party is expanding to reflect America,” McCarthy said on "Fox News Sunday." But in the same interview, he was again forced to denounce plans by Trump allies such as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, and Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., to form an “America First" caucus that planned to promote “uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions,” according to an internal planning document. After the plans were publicly reported, Greene distanced herself from the “Anglo Saxon” language and blamed staff.
Biden's first 100 days: Where he stands on key promises
WASHINGTON — As he rounds out his first 100 days in office, President Joe Biden’s focus on reining in the coronavirus during the early months of his administration seems to have paid off: He can check off nearly all his campaign promises centered on the pandemic. Biden has delivered on a number of his biggest campaign pledges focused on climate change and the economy as well. But some issues have proved to be tougher for the administration — including immigration, where Biden is grappling with how to enact promised reforms in the face of a steep increase in unaccompanied minors seeking to cross the border. On some of his promises, Biden is waiting for Congress to act.
Hundreds show up in Nebraska for fight over name Josh
LINCOLN, Neb. — A fight over the name of Josh drew a crowd from around the country to a Nebraska park Saturday for a heated pool-noodle brawl. It all started a year ago when pandemic boredom set in and Josh Swain, a 22-year-old college student from Tucson, Arizona, messaged others who shared his name on social media and challenged them to a duel. Hundreds showed up at Air Park in Lincoln — a location chosen at random — to participate in the silliness. The festivities started with a “grueling and righteous battle of Rock, Paper, Scissors” between the Josh Swain from Arizona and another Josh Swain from Omaha. KLKN-TV reports that the Arizona student won that competition, allowing him to claim the title of the true Josh Swain.
Student's Snapchat profanity leads to high court speech case
WASHINGTON — Fourteen-year-old Brandi Levy was having that kind of day where she just wanted to scream. So she did, in a profanity-laced posting on Snapchat that has, improbably, ended up before the Supreme Court in the most significant case on student speech in more than 50 years. At issue is whether public schools can discipline students over something they say off-campus. The topic is especially meaningful in a time of remote learning because of the coronavirus pandemic and a rising awareness of the pernicious effects of online bullying.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.