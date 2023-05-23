Angry fans crash through gate at El Salvador soccer match in stampede that kills 12
Officials and witnesses say that fans angry at being blocked from entering a Salvadoran soccer league match knocked down an entrance gate to the stadium, leading to a crush that killed 12 people and injured dozens. The stampede happened Saturday night during a quarterfinals match between clubs Alianza and Fas at Monumental Stadium in Cuscatlan in southern San Salvador. One fan said that “the game was scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. but they closed the gate at 7 p.m. and left us outside with our tickets in our hands.” He said people got angry, adding: “We asked them to let us in, but no. So they knocked the gate down.”
Using ‘he/him,’ ‘she/her’ in emails got 2 dorm directors fired at small New York Christian collegeThe firing of two employees at a religious school in western New York is fanning the culture wars roiling parts of the United States. Shua Wilmot and Raegan Zelaya were dismissed as dorm directors at Houghton University because they refused to remove gender pronouns from their work email signatures. Wilmot uses “he/him,” while Zelaya uses “she/her.” They say they do so to prevent their unusual names from causing confusion. University officials say they were merely asking the former employees to comply with new rules for email formats that also included changes to colors and fonts. They say the changes are intended to help the school maintain branding consistency.
Grenade found as family sorted relative’s belongings kills man, injures 2 childrenPolice say an Indiana man was killed and his two teenage children were injured when a hand grenade they found in a relative’s belongings exploded. The Lake County Sheriff’s Department says the explosion fatally injured the 47-year-old man Saturday evening at the home in the community of Lakes of the Four Seasons. A 14-year-old boy and 18-year-old girl were taken to a hospital with shrapnel wounds. The family had been going through the relative’s belongings when the grenade was found. Investigators were trying to determine what caused it to explode. Police haven’t said why the relative had it.
