Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
AP Explains: Trump seizes on dubious Biden-Ukraine story
WASHINGTON — Looking to undermine rival Joe Biden two weeks before the election, President Donald Trump’s campaign has seized on a tabloid story offering bizarre twists to a familiar line of attack: Biden’s relationship with Ukraine. But the story in the New York Post raised more questions than answers, including about the authenticity of an email at the center of the story. The origins of the story also trace back to Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who has repeatedly pushed unfounded claims about Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. Even if the emails in the Post are legitimate, they don’t validate Trump and Giuliani’s claims that Biden’s actions were influenced by his son’s business dealings in Ukraine.
US regulators, experts take up thorny vaccine study issues
WASHINGTON — The U.S. regulators who will decide the fate of COVID-19 vaccines took an unusual step Thursday: Asking outside scientists if their standards are high enough. The Food and Drug Administration may have to decide by year’s end whether to allow use of the first vaccines against the coronavirus. Thursday, a federal advisory committee began pulling back the curtain on that decision process, debating whether the guidelines FDA has set for vaccine developers are rigorous enough. “Vaccine development can be expedited. However, I want to stress that it cannot — and must not — be rushed,” Dr. Marion Gruber, director of FDA's vaccine research office, told the advisers as they began the daylong deliberation.
Santa Claus won't be coming to Macy's this year
NEW YORK — Macy's said Santa Claus won't be greeting kids at its flagship New York store this year due to the coronavirus, interrupting a holiday tradition started nearly 160 years ago. More than a quarter of a million people come to see Santa at Macy’s in New York each year, the company said, making it hard to create a safe environment during a pandemic. Before taking a picture with the jolly old man, crowds walk in tight quarters through a maze-like Santaland that's filled with Christmas trees, running toy trains and elves in green costumes. Santa also won't be showing up at its Chicago and San Francisco stores, which have similar Santalands. But he will still appear at the end of the televised Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, the company said.
Rudy Giuliani is in the new 'Borat.' Here's what to know about his controversial scene
Because the run-up to this year's presidential election apparently hasn't been insane enough, a fresh controversy has now emerged involving Rudy Giuliani and Sacha Baron Cohen's fictional Kazakh TV reporter Borat. If you had that on your 2020 bingo card, high-five! In the new sequel to the 2006 hit comedy "Borat," the former New York mayor and personal attorney for President Trump makes an embarrassing appearance that is already setting tongues wagging, eyeballs rolling and stomachs turning on social media, despite almost no one having seen the movie. The film was to be released Friday on Amazon Prime Video, tossing yet more accelerant onto the country's already raging political conflagration less than two weeks before voters head to the polls.
