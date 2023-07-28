Arizona teen Alicia Navarro missing for nearly 4 years shows up safe at Montana police station
Authorities say an Arizona teenager who disappeared nearly four years ago is safe after walking into a police station in Montana. Eighteen-year-old Alicia Navarro of Glendale showed up alone this week in a small town about 40 miles from the Canadian border and identified herself, according to police in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale. Police say they’re still investigating but the girl seemed healthy and happy, said she hadn’t been harmed and won’t face any criminal charges. Navarro was 14 when she left home, leaving a note promising to return. Her disappearance sparked a massive search and thousands of tips. Her mother, Jessica Nunez, confirmed in a Facebook post that her daughter had been found but said she had no details.
Ruins of ancient Nero’s Theater discovered under garden of future Four Seasons near Vatican
Rome’s next luxury hotel has some very good bones. Archaeologists said Wednesday that the ruins of Nero’s Theater have been discovered under the garden of the future Four Seasons Hotel. Ancient Roman texts referred to the imperial but it never had been found. Archaeologists have been excavating deep under the walled garden of the Palazzo della Rovere since 2020 as part of planned renovations on the Renaissance building steps from the Vatican. The palazzo is home to an ancient Vatican chivalric order that leases the space to a hotel to raise money for Christians in the Holy Land. The order confirmed a Four Seasons was its next renter.
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer-songwriter, dies at 56
Singer-songwriter Sinéad O’Connor has died at 56. The Met Police said O’Connor was found unresponsive in a home in southeast London. They did not say how she died but said her death was not considered suspicious. The gifted and troubled Irish performer was known for her shaved head and fierce and expressive voice. O’Connor, who began her musical career singing on the streets of Dublin, was a star from her 1987 debut album “The Lion and the Cobra.” She became an international sensation in 1990 with her cover of Prince’s ballad “Nothing Compares 2 U.” In 1991, O’Connor was named Artist of the Year by Rolling Stone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.