Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press-provided stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
As extreme weather increases, climate misinformation adapts
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Climate scientists have warned for years that a warming planet would cause more extreme storms, like the one that walloped Texas in February, knocking out power and leaving millions in a deep freeze. Yet as the snow fell and the wind howled, some looked for other explanations for the storm and its resulting power outages. The conservative website The Gateway Pundit made the false claim that President Joe Biden's energy policies somehow prevented Texas plants from generating the power the state needed and "led to Texans literally freezing to death.” The next day, the conspiracy theory website Infowars published a similarly untrue story that was shared 70,000 times on Facebook and Twitter. Four days later, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colorado, tweeted to her 100,000 followers that Biden's energy policies were “leaving millions of Texans freezing to death.” All those claims were false. Those who still dispute a connection to a changing climate are grasping for increasingly far-fetched explanations. Following the Texas storm, for instance, some claimed the snow was fake and wouldn't burn, or that it was the result of weather control technology used by Biden. Recent California wildfires? While experts say dry and hot conditions are to blame, some, including U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, have speculated it might be the work of space lasers. Such misinformation persists online, despite stated attempts by online platforms to stamp it out.
Not Real News: A look at what didn't happen this week
A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Included: Claim: A Stanford University study published on the National Institutes of Health website proves face masks are absolutely worthless against COVID-19. The facts: Websites and social media users ranging from political candidates to health influencers are falsely claiming a study published on a digital research repository came from Stanford University and proves face masks are ineffective. In reality, the study is not affiliated with Stanford, nor is the author. The study is based on debunked claims about face masks, including the false notion that wearing a face covering decreases oxygen levels and increases carbon dioxide levels.
Faith leaders hope Chauvin verdict lifts racial justice work
Faith leaders in Minnesota and across the United States expressed hope that their advocacy work for racial justice will gain momentum from the guilty verdict rendered against Derek Chauvin, the former police officer convicted of killing George Floyd. “It’s very encouraging for our overall work around racial justice to see the system, in this case, work,” said the Rev. Curtiss DeYoung, CEO of the Minnesota Council of Churches. “It makes us believe even more in God.” Stacey Smith, a member of the council’s board and presiding elder of the African Methodist Episcopal Church in Minnesota, suggested Tuesday's murder conviction could energize the council’s recently launched “truth and reparations” initiative. Envisioned as a 10-year campaign, the first-of-its kind initiative seeks to address social justice concerns of African Americans and Native Americans in the context of past violence and oppression that they experienced.
