As fewer kids enroll, big cities face a small schools crisis
Across the U.S., COVID-19 relief money is helping to subsidize growing numbers of big-city schools with small numbers of students. When the money runs out in a few years, officials will face a difficult choice: Keep the schools open despite the financial strain, or close them, upsetting communities looking for stability for their children. An analysis by Chalkbeat and The Associated Press shows more than one in five New York City elementary schools had fewer than 300 students last school year. In Los Angeles, that figure was over one in four. In Chicago it has grown to nearly one in three.
As species recover, some threaten others in more dire shape
Recovery of some vulnerable species through restoration efforts has made comebacks more difficult for others in peril. Once-endangered animals, including the iconic bald eagle, sometimes jeopardize rarer species such as the great cormorant by eating them or outcompeting them for food and living space. Similar circumstances have turned up elsewhere, challenging wildlife experts who want all creatures to thrive in balanced, healthy environments. Conflicts have involved revived U.S. species such as gray seals, birds of prey and even turkeys. Wildlife managers around the country are working on creative solutions to the unanticipated consequences of species
Appalachian cultural center reeling from historic flooding
The raging floodwaters that left dozens dead or missing in eastern Kentucky also swept away some of the region's irreplaceable history. Appalshop, a cultural center known for chronicling Appalachian life for the rest of the world, is cleaning up and assessing its losses, like much of the stricken mountain region around it. Record flooding on the North Fork of the Kentucky River inundated downtown Whitesburg in southeastern Kentucky, causing extensive damage last week at the renowned repository of Appalachian history and culture. Some of its losses are likely permanent, after floodwaters soaked or swept away some of Appalshop's treasures, including archives documenting the region's rich, and sometimes painful, past. “It’s gut-wrenching to see our beloved building overcome by floodwaters,” said Appalshop executive director Alex Gibson. "We will recover, but right now we are certainly mourning what’s been lost.” Launched more than a half-century ago in part as a training ground for aspiring filmmakers, Appalshop has evolved into a multifaceted enterprise with a mission to uplift the region. Besides its film institute, it features a radio station, theater, art gallery, record label and community development program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.