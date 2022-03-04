As vaccine demand falls, states are left with huge stockpile
As demand for COVID-19 vaccines collapses in many areas of the U.S., states are scrambling to use stockpiles of doses before they expire and have to be added to the millions that have already gone to waste. From some of the least vaccinated states, like Indiana and North Dakota, to some of the most vaccinated states, like New Jersey and Vermont, public health departments are shuffling doses around in the hopes of finding providers that can use them. State health departments told The Associated Press they have tracked millions of doses that went to waste, including ones that expired, were in a multi-dose vial that couldn’t be used completely or had to be tossed for some other reason like temperature issues or broken vials.
Georgia cityhood push divides: White flight or self-rule?COBB COUNTY — In the 2020 election, Jerica Richardson and two other Black women gave Democrats control of the commission overseeing this affluent suburban Atlanta county for the first time in decades. Now, the Republican-controlled state Legislature has passed bills that would give three largely white parts of the county a chance to form their own governments during Georgia’s primary elections ahead of the midterms. The new cities would take over key parts of the county’s decision-making power. Two of them would be in Richardson’s district, which GOP lawmakers have also reconfigured in a way that draws her out of her seat. Proponents of the cityhood measures say local residents need adequate representation and greater control over development. Some critics see race as a driving factor. Two of the cityhood efforts reflect a “pattern of backlash against the election of three Black women to the Cobb commission,” said State Rep. Mary Frances Williams, a Cobb County Democrat. Richardson was more circumspect.
Russia’s war spurs corporate exodus, exposes business risksCar factories idled, beer stopped flowing, furniture and fashion orders ceased, and energy companies cut their pipelines. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has thrown business plans into disarray and forced a growing number of the world’s best known brands — from Apple to Mercedes-Benz and BP — to pull out of a country that’s become a global outcast as companies seek to maintain their reputations and live up to corporate responsibility standards. Investors were drawn to Russia in search of lucrative profits they thought were worth the geopolitical risks. That calculation has changed after Russia’s war triggered a wave of global sanctions and export restrictions that have thrown its economy into turmoil and disrupted the operations of multinational corporations there.
