At 103, Sister Jean publishes memoir of faith and basketball
She’s known simply as Sister Jean — the Catholic nun who captured the sports world’s imagination as chaplain for the Loyola Chicago men’s basketball team that reached the NCAA Final Four in 2018. Now, at age 103, she is publishing her first book, offering spiritual guidance and sharing her life story. The title is long, but catchy: “Wake Up with Purpose: What I’ve Learned in My First Hundred Years,” She has been featured by newspapers and TV stations across America, and her likeness appears on socks, bobbleheads, even a Lego statue at Loyola’s art museum. She sees the attention as a holy opportunity to share the lessons she’s learned.
Fowl-free: McDonald’s debuts plant-based McNuggetsMcDonald’s McNuggets are going fowl-free. The Chicago-based fast food giant will introduce its first plant-based McNuggets next week. Germany is the first market to get them. The nuggets are made from peas, corn and wheat. They’re the second product McDonald’s has co-developed with Beyond Meat, a California-based maker of plant-based meats. McDonald’s has been selling a McPlant burger in some European markets since 2021. McDonald’s said the nationwide rollout to more than 1,400 German restaurants follows a limited-time test in August. McDonald’s says availability of the McPlant nuggets and burger in future markets will depend on customer demand.
It was ‘haunting’: Ballard recalls mission to Titanic siteThe sheer size of the vessel and the shoes were what struck Robert Ballard when he descended to the wreckage of the RMS Titanic in 1986, the year after he and his crew from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution helped find the ocean liner that struck an iceberg and sank in the North Atlantic in 1912. “The first thing I saw coming out of the gloom at 30 feet was this wall, this giant wall of riveted steel that rose over 100 and some feet above us,” he said in an interview from Connecticut on Wednesday, the same day the WHOI released on 80 minutes of never before publicly seen underwater video of the expedition to the wreckage. “I never looked down at the Titanic. I looked up at the Titanic. Nothing was small,” he said. The crew of Alvin, the three-person submersible he was in, headed to the surface when it started taking water into its batteries, and as it rose Ballard saw the Titanic’s portholes. “It was like people looking back at us. It was pretty haunting actually,” he said. There were no human flesh or bones left, but he saw shoes, including the footwear of what appeared to be a mother and a baby, that looked like tombstones marking the spot where some of the roughly 1,500 people who perished came to rest on the ocean floor.
