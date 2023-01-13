At Elvis’ Graceland, fans visit to mourn Lisa Marie Presley
Fans who visited Graceland after the death of Lisa Marie Presley were distraught at the loss of Elvis Presley’s only child, one of the last remaining living touchstones to the icon whose influence and significance still resonates more than 45 years after he himself suddenly passed away. Lisa Marie Presley, 54, died Thursday, hours after being hospitalized for a medical emergency. A singer-songwriter herself, Lisa Marie did not live in Memphis, where she was born. But she made trips to the city for celebrations of her father’s birth anniversary and commemorations of his death, which stunned the world when he was found dead in his Graceland home at age 42 on Aug. 16, 1977. She was in Memphis just this past Sunday, on what would have been her father’s 88th birthday.
US renames 5 places that used racist slur for a Native womanThe U.S. Department of the Interior announced Thursday that it has given new names to five places that previously included a racist term for a Native American woman. The renamed sites are in California, North Dakota, Tennessee and Texas, completing a yearlong process to remove the historically offensive word “squaw” from geographic names across the country. “Words matter, particularly in our work to ensure our nation’s public lands and waters are accessible and welcoming to people of all backgrounds,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a statement. She called the word “harmful.” Haaland, who took office in 2021, is the first Native American to lead a Cabinet agency.
Tesla cuts vehicle prices in bid to boost flagging demandWith its sales slowing and its stock price tumbling, Tesla Inc. slashed prices dramatically Friday on several versions of its electric vehicles, making some of its models eligible for a new federal tax credit that could help spur buyer interest. The company dropped prices nearly 20% in the United States on some versions of the Model Y SUV, its top seller. That cut will make more versions of the Model Y eligible for a $7,500 electric-vehicle tax credit that will be available through March. It also reduced the base price of the Model 3, its least expensive model, by about 6%. Far from pleasing investors, the sharp price cuts sent Tesla shares down nearly 4% in midday trading Friday. Since the start of the year, the stock has plummeted more than 65%. Many investors fear that Tesla’s sales slowdown will persist and have grown concerned about the erratic behavior of CEO Elon Musk and the distractions caused by his $44 billion purchase of Twitter. “I think the real driver for all of this is falling demand for Teslas,” said Guidehouse Research e-Mobility analyst Sam Abuelsamid.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.