Atlanta’s image challenged by facts of 1906 race massacre
Everyone who moves through downtown Atlanta today passes places where in 1906, innocent Black men and women were chased and beaten to death by a mob of 10,000 white men. The massacre claimed more than 25 victims and shaped Atlanta’s geography and politics in ways that continue today. But it’s less widely known than the Tulsa Race Massacre. Activists say that’s because it doesn’t fit with the civil rights story Atlanta likes to tell. They’re hoping to change the narrative with tours, performances and memorials. They’re also looking for 500 hosts to set tables for 5,000 people for dinners where the massacre will be discussed.
A race to save fish as Rio Grande dries, even in AlbuquerqueOn a recent, scorching afternoon in Albuquerque, off-road vehicles cruised up and down a stretch of dry riverbed where normally the Rio Grande River flows. The drivers weren’t thrill-seekers, but biologists hoping to save as many endangered fish as they could before the sun turned shrinking pools of water into dust. For the first time in four decades, America’s fifth-longest river went dry in Albuquerque last week. Habitat for the endangered Rio Grande silvery minnow — a shimmery, pinky-sized native fish — went with it. Although summer storms have made the river wet again, experts warn the drying this far north is a sign of an increasingly fragile water supply, and that current conservation measures may not be enough to save the minnow and still provide water to nearby farms, backyards and parks. The minnow inhabits only about 7% of its historic range and has withstood a century of habitat loss as the nearly 1,900 mile-long river was dammed, diverted and channeled from Colorado to New Mexico, Texas and northern Mexico. In 1994, the U.S. government listed it as endangered. Scientists, water managers and environmental groups have worked to keep the fish alive — as required by the Endangered Species Act — but the efforts haven’t kept pace with demand for water and climate change. Years of drought, scorching temperatures and an unpredictable monsoon season are zapping what’s left of its habitat, leaving officials with little recourse but to hope for rain.
University of North Georgia’s president to retire in 2023University of North Georgia President Bonita Jacobs says she plans to retire in June. She is the school’s first female president. In a news release, Jacobs said she announced her plans now to ensure the Board of Regents has enough time to find a replacement and to provide for a stable transition as the school celebrates its 150th anniversary. Jacobs has held the post since July 2013 after North Georgia College & State University consolidated with Gainesville State College to become the University of North Georgia.
