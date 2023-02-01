Ballroom shooting victims planned for night of fun, dancing
Those killed when a gunman opened fire at a Los Angeles-area dance hall are being remembered by friends and family for the zest for life that brought them out that night to celebrate the Lunar New Year. Eleven people were killed when a gunman opened fire on Jan. 21 at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio, a dance hall in Monterey Park that is popular with older Asian Americans. Among those killed were 63-year-old LiLan Li, whose daughter remembers her as a loving grandmother and “a pillar of strength and optimism.”
Mexicans relish tamales, savoring tradition and nostalgiaAt least three times a week, Mexico City bus driver Nicolás Cuatencos stops by a stand selling tamales to pick up a “guajolota,” or “turkey.” It’s a corn husk-wrapped corn dough and salsa delicacy slid into crusty bun, and it’s been his weakness since childhood. “The flavor, the dough, all of that is really good,” a smiling Cuatencos said recently. But tamales are not only delicious and a high caloric way to fuel the work day. They also invariably carry nostalgia for millions like Cuatencos, who remembers his grandmother preparing tamales for family celebrations and religious festivals like Candlemas Day on Feb. 2. On that day, Mexican tradition has it that whoever found the baby Jesus figurine in the Rosca de Reyes cake eaten on Three Kings Day on Jan. 6 has to buy tamales for the family on Feb. 2. Even outside that holiday, vendors set up stands across the city before dawn at subway stops and street corners where tamales steam in giant pots fired by gas burners or charcoal. Other vendors slowly pedal big tricycles down streets offering tamales, which can also be wrapped in banana leaves or other foliage.
Boeing bids farewell to an icon, delivers last 747 jumbo jetBoeing bid farewell to an icon on Tuesday: It delivered its final 747 jumbo jet. Since it debuted in 1969, the 747 has served as a cargo plane, a commercial aircraft capable of carrying nearly 500 passengers, and the Air Force One presidential aircraft. It revolutionized international travel. But over about the past 15 years, Boeing and its European rival Airbus have introduced more profitable and fuel efficient wide-body planes, with two engines instead of the 747’s four. The final plane is the 1,574th built by Boeing in the Puget Sound region of Washington state. It was delivered to cargo carrier Atlas Air.
