‘Be All You Can Be’: Army brings back old ad slogan
The U.S. Army is bringing back its classic “Be All You Can Be” slogan from the 1980s for a campaign that senior commanders hope will help turn around recruiting troubles. Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville was sprinkling the revived slogan into conversations with soldiers and reporters while visiting Fort Stewart, Georgia, on Tuesday. The Army’s new advertising campaign is scheduled to launch Wednesday. “Be All You Can Be” was the centerpiece slogan of the Army’s recruitment ads from 1981 through 2001. The trade publication Advertising Age once ranked it among the most successful ad campaigns of all time. Asked why the Army is bringing it back, McConville said: “Why wouldn’t you bring back success?”
How passengers teamed up to restrain man on chaotic flightA passenger who helped restrain a threatening man on a weekend flight from Los Angeles to Boston said Tuesday that the entire chaotic episode was over within seconds thanks to teamwork. Simik Ghookasian said in a telephone interview that he was seated several rows behind the man, who had quietly tried to open an airliner’s emergency door before trying to stab a flight attendant with a broken metal spoon, according to prosecutors. “I heard the guy getting louder and louder and I thought it was just an argument, but he started yelling and screaming and threatening people, threatening to kill them,” said Ghookasian, a Los Angeles government contractor flying to Boston on United Flight 2609 on Sunday for work. Until the yelling, he hadn’t noticed anything unusual about the man, who federal authorities have identified as Francisco Severo Torres. Ghookasian said he saw the spoon and he was among five or six passengers who piled onto Torres and removed it from his grasp. It turned out to be the handle of a metal spoon, from which the bowl portion had been broken off, authorities said.
As bourbon booms, thirst for rare brands breeds skullduggeryThe best bourbons are buttery, smooth and oaky, and a growing cult of aficionados is willing to pay an astonishing sum to score even a shot of these premium spirits. Some are even willing to bend or break laws. In Oregon, a criminal investigation is under way after an internal probe concluded several state liquor officials used their clout to obtain scarce bourbons, including Pappy Van Winkle. That brand is so popular that it became the focus of crimes in at least three other states. The cases underscore how the elite bourbon business is booming. An industry group says revenues for makers of super-premium American whiskey, including bourbon, grew 141% over the past five years.
