Biden announces 2024 reelection bid: ‘Let’s finish this job’
President Joe Biden has formally announced he’s running for reelection in 2024. Biden made the announcement Tuesday. The Democratic president is asking voters to give him more time to “finish this job” he began when he was sworn into office and set aside their concerns about extending the run of America’s oldest president for another four years. Biden would be 86 at the end of a second term. Biden is betting his first-term legislative achievements and 50-plus years of experience in Washington will count for more with voters. Biden faces a smooth path to winning his party’s nomination but a hard-fought struggle to retain the presidency in a bitterly divided nation.
Famous Twitter users disavow Musk over verification returnCelebrities, professional athletes and other high-profile Twitter users are once again being verified by the social media platform and they don’t know why the blue check marks reappeared — nor do they seem too happy about it. Twitter removed the blue check icons last week from accounts that don’t pay the new $8 monthly fee, but the marks mysteriously returned over the weekend for many highly followed accounts. Some users, including rapper Lil Nas X, are disavowing what’s become a divisive symbol of Twitter owner Elon Musk’s erratic changes to the platform, posting that they didn’t pay to get their blue check back.
Indigenous competitors celebrate culture and sport in BrazilThe first Indigenous Games of Peruibe took place last weekend to celebrate local culture and give competitors wooden medals in archery, tug of war, soccer, a Brazilian Indigenous wrestling sport named Uca-Uca, a log carrying relay race on the beach, dart blowing and others. About 120 athletes of the Guarani, Tupi-Guarani and Fulnió ethnicities participated in the competitions at the Piacaguera Indigenous land. The Indigenous peoples spread among 17 villages around Peruibe frequently hold their sporting events during other celebrations of their culture. Chief Awa Tenondegua dos Santos says “we didn’t expect so many people here.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.