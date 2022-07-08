Biden awards Medal of Honor to 4 for Vietnam War heroism
President Joe Biden has bestowed the nation’s highest military honor to four Army soldiers for heroism that he says went above and beyond the call of duty during the Vietnam War. Biden presented the Medal of Honor to Spc. Five Dwight W. Birdwell, Spc. Five Dennis M. Fujii, retired Maj. John J. Duffy as well as Staff Sgt. Edward N. Kaneshiro, who was honored posthumously. Speaking in the East Room of the White House on Tuesday, Biden praised their heroism and lamented that they hadn’t received appropriate recognition until now. The president said he was “setting the record straight”
Ciao! American Kennel Club adds a breed, the bracco ItalianoU.S. dog lovers, say “benvenuto” to the bracco Italiano. The ancient Italian bird-hunting dog is the 200th member of the American Kennel Club’s roster of recognized breeds, the organization announced Wednesday. That means the handsome, powerful but amiable pointers can now go for best in show at many U.S. dog shows, including the prestigious Westminster Kennel Club event next year. The bracco (pronounced BRAH’-koh) goes back more than two millennia in Europe but wasn’t brought to the U.S. until the mid-1990s, according to the AKC. It’s sometimes called the Italian pointer or Italian pointing dog. The ideal bracco should be “tough and adapted to all types of hunting, reliable, docile and intelligent,” while also friendly and neither shy nor aggressive, according to the AKC’s standard for the medium-to-large breed. “They’re very easy to live with and be around, and yet it’s like a light switch — when it’s time to jump in the back of the truck and go hunting, and they’ve got a job, they just light up like a Christmas tree,” said owner and breeder Lisa Moller of Portage, Wisconsin.
Spain’s famous Bull Run festival back after 2-year hiatusPAMPLONA, Spain — Thousands of revelers have erupted in celebration as a firework blast started Pamplona’s San Fermín Running of the Bulls festival. The festival was suspended for the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. With emotions running high, people dressed in white and red packed the town hall square for the noon event and then sprayed each other with red wine and cava sparkling wine. The highlight of the nine-day festival is the early morning runs in which thousands of people rush crazily to avoid six bulls as they charge along a winding, cobblestoned route to the city’s bullring. The festival was made world famous by Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 novel “The Sun Also Rises.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.