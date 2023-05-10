Biden calls for ‘fair deal’ for striking Hollywood writers
President Joe Biden is calling for a “fair deal” for Hollywood’s striking writers. He hosted a White House screening Monday of the the upcoming streaming series “American Born Chinese” to mark Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. The president spoke ahead of the pilot’s screening before an overflow crowd of hundreds of community leaders, elected officials and cast members and producers from the show. In his first public comments on the strike, which hits the one-week mark Tuesday, Biden says, “I sincerely hope the writers strike in Hollywood gets resolved and the writers are given a fair deal they deserve as soon as possible.”
Utah author of book on grieving death charged with murderA Utah woman who wrote a children’s book about dealing with grief after her husband died last year was charged with his murder by prosecutors who say the man died from a fentanyl overdose. Kouri Richins was arrested in Park City on Monday on murder and drug possession charges stemming from the March 2022 death of her husband Eric Richins. In charging documents, prosecutors allege Richins spiked her husband’s drink with five times the lethal dose of fentanyl and then hours later called authorities to report him unresponsive. The charges come a month after Richins appeared on local television to promote a book on helping children deal with grief.
Texas shooter’s ‘RWDS’ patch linked to far-right extremistsThe shooter who killed eight people at a Dallas-area mall was wearing a patch that read “RWDS,” short for “Right Wing Death Squad.” It’s a phrase that has been embraced in recent years by far-right extremists who glorify violence against their political enemies. An official with the Anti-Defamation League notes the term originally emerged in the 1970s and ’80s to describe Central and South American paramilitary groups created to support right-wing governments and dictatorships. Authorities have not said what they believe might have motivated 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia, who was killed by a police officer who happened to be near the mall Saturday when Garcia opened fire.
