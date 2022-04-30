Biden pardons former Secret Service agent and 2 others
President Joe Biden has granted the first three pardons of his term, providing clemency to a Kennedy-era Secret Service agent convicted of federal bribery charges that he tried to sell a copy of an agency file and to two people who were convicted on drug-related charges but went on to become pillars in their communities. The Democratic president also commuted the sentences of 75 others for nonviolent, drug-related convictions. The White House announced the clemencies Tuesday as it launched a series of job training and reentry programs for those in prison or recently released. Many of those who received commutations have been serving their sentences on home confinement during the COVID-19 pandemic. Several were serving lengthy sentences and would have received lesser terms had they been convicted today for the same offenses as a result of the 2018 bipartisan sentencing reform ushered into law by the Trump administration.
Helen Mirren graces cover of People’s ‘Beautiful Issue’Helen Mirren graces People magazine’s “The Beautiful Issue” in a cover story that touches on her thoughts of beauty and how the Oscar winner still gets nervous before filming a role. The magazine on Wednesday revealed the cover of the annual issue, which hit newsstands Friday. The 76-year-old Mirren said she was “gobstruck” after learning about her honor and never considered herself beautiful — especially at her age. From her perspective, the word beauty should be dubbed another word: swagger.
Incandescent light bulbs being phased out to save energyThe Biden administration is scrapping old-fashioned incandescent light bulbs, speeding an ongoing trend toward more efficient lighting that officials say will save households, schools and businesses billions of dollars a year. Rules finalized by the Energy Department will require manufacturers to sell energy-efficient light bulbs, accelerating a longtime industry practice to use compact fluorescent and LED bulbs that last 25 to 50 times longer than incandescent bulbs. The Trump administration had slowed an earlier phaseout of incandescents, saying it was targeting rules that burden businesses. Once the new rules are fully in place next year, consumers should save nearly $3 billion per year on their utility bills, the Energy Department said. The rules are projected to cut planet-warming carbon emissions by 222 million metric tons over the next 30 years, an amount equivalent to emissions generated by 28 million homes in one year, officials said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.