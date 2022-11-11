Defying inflation worries, US casinos have best quarter
Gamblers are shrugging off inflation concerns and losing money at casinos at a record pace. Figures released Wednesday show the U.S. commercial casino industry had its best quarter ever, winning over $15 billion from gamblers in the third quarter of this year. The American Gaming Association says the gambling halls are on track to have their best year ever in 2022. Out of 33 states in which gambling was operational a year ago, 16 reported quarterly highs in overall gambling revenue, including five of the six largest markets: Indiana, Michigan, Nevada, New York and Pennsylvania.
Biden’s next 2 years: Changes afoot whatever midterms bringJoe Biden’s record was on the ballot even if his name wasn’t. And no matter the final bottom line of Tuesday’s midterm elections, his presidency is set for profound changes. Biden watched from the White House into the early morning hours Wednesday, making congratulatory calls to more than 30 Democratic candidates and huddling with advisers to watch the incoming returns. In public, the president professed optimism to the end, telling Democratic state party officials on election eve that “we’re going to surprise the living devil out of people.” In private, though, White House aides have been drawing up contingencies should Republicans take control of one, or both, chambers of Congress — a scenario Biden acknowledged would make his life “more difficult.” Control of Congress was still hanging in the balance on Wednesday morning, but returns pointed to surprising Democratic strength as the party notched victories in key races, including Pennsylvania’s Senate race where John Fetterman flipped a Republican-controlled seat that is key to the party’s hopes of maintaining control of the chamber. Regardless of the outcome, the votes will help reshape the remainder of Biden’s term after an ambitious first two years and will reorder his White House priorities.
Newly discovered photos show Nazi Kristallnacht up closeHarrowing, previously unreleased images from 1938’s Kristallnacht pogrom against German and Austrian Jews have surfaced in a photograph collection recently donated to Israel’s Yad Vashem memorial. The World Holocaust Remembrance Center says the photos offer a close-up view of the brutal violence, which is widely seen as a starting point for the Holocaust. It also debunks Nazi propaganda that the events were spontaneous, as the photos show Nazi officers and the general public taking part. One photo shows a crowd of smiling, well-dressed middle-aged German men and women standing casually as a Nazi officer smashes a storefront window.
