Family, fans bid adieu to music icon Jerry Lee Lewis
Family, friends and fans gathered Saturday to bid farewell to rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis at memorial services held in his north Louisiana home town. Lewis, known for hits such as “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” died Oct. 28 at his Mississippi home, south of Memphis, Tennessee. He was 87. TV evangelist Jimmy Swaggart, Lewis’ cousin, told the more than 100 people inside Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday, the town where Lewis was born, that when Lewis died he “lost the brother I never had.” “We learned to play piano together,” Swaggart recalled. “I had to make myself realize that he was no longer here.” Swaggart and Lewis released “The Boys From Ferriday,” a gospel album, earlier this year and Swaggart said he wasn’t sure if Lewis was going to be able to get through the recording session. The session resulted in the album, and two of its songs played during the service: “In the Garden” and “The Old Rugged Cross.” Audience members were seen wiping tears from their eyes and singing along with Lewis as the recordings played.
How much has the climate changed already?From incrementally rising temperatures and seas to an influx of natural disasters, the climate right now certainly isn’t the same as it was before the industrial era. The average global temperature today has shot up between 0.9 and 1.2 degrees Celsius (1.6 to 2 degrees Fahrenheit) since 1850 according to estimates in the most recent report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Seas have risen by about 21 to 24 centimeters (8 to 9 inches) so far since 1880 on average, according to estimates. And extreme weather events are happening more frequently and more intensely. Humans are having to learn how to adapt to a more unpredictable climate.
‘Black Adam’ tops box office again on quiet weekendWarner Bros.’ says “Black Adam” topped the box office for the third straight weekend with $18.5 million in ticket sales. The studio released the ticket sales estimates on Sunday. It was a quiet weekend in movie theaters before the upcoming release of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Only one new film opened in wide release: “One Piece Film: Red.” The Japanese anime sequel debuted in second place with $9.5 million. Third place went to “Ticket to Paradise,” the George Clooney and Julia Roberts romantic comedy. The Universal Pictures release collected $8.5 million in its third weekend. The film “Black Adam” is Dwayne Johnson’s bid to launch a new DC Films superpower. It has surpassed $300 million globally in three weeks of release, including a domestic tally of $137.4 million.
