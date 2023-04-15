Black chiefs to meet amid debate on benefit of cop diversity
Black police chiefs, commissioners, sheriffs and commanders from across the country are set to meet this weekend in Detroit for the annual CEO symposium of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives. The meeting’s agenda, spread across Friday and Saturday, includes panels on diversity, equity and inclusion, best practices for mental health responses in policing, and managing the response to mass shootings. But it will be the first national symposium since the beating death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee, reignited a national reckoning over police use of force and sparked a debate about the value of diversity among police leadership and the rank in file.
Montana close to becoming 1st state to completely ban TikTokMontana lawmakers are expected to take a big step forward on a bill to ban TikTok from operating in the state. It’s a move that’s bound to face legal challenges but also serve as a testing ground for the TikTok-free America that many national lawmakers have envisioned. Montana’s proposal is more sweeping than bans in place in nearly half the states and the U.S. federal government that prohibit TikTok on government devices. The House was scheduled to hold a second hearing vote on the legislation on Thursday. If it’s approved, a final House vote would likely take place Friday, after which the bill would be forwarded to Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte.
Poll: Among U.S. Latinos, Catholicism still largest faithCatholics remain the largest religious group among Latinos in the United States, but the number of Latinos who identify as religiously unaffiliated continues to grow. Those are among the key findings in a comprehensive report released Thursday by the Pew Research Center that surveyed 7,647 U.S. adults in Aug. 1-14 of last year. The report, which uses the terms Latino and Hispanic interchangeably, found that Catholicism remains the largest faith among Latinos in the U.S., even as the number of Latino adults who identify as Catholic steadily declined over the past decade. The number went from 67% in 2010 to 43% last year. Still, the survey said Latinos remain about twice as likely as U.S. adults overall to identify as Catholic, and less likely to be Protestant. “Latinos, especially here in the U.S., are still very faith-centered,” said the Rev. Carlos Velasquez, pastor at St. Brigid, a majority Latino Catholic church in an area straddling Brooklyn and Queens in New York City. “Faith is a big part of all of people’s lives in Latin America ... and when they come here, faith is what grounds them,” he said. The church helps with the difficult transition of emigration, when many are starting from scratch, he added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.