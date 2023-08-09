Boater missing for day and a half rescued off Florida coast in half-submerged boat
A boater who had been missing for more than a day and a half was rescued off the Florida coast in a half-submerged boat. The Coast Guard rescued 25-year-old Charles Gregory 12 miles off St. Augustine, Florida, on Saturday morning after he went missing on a 12-foot flat-bottomed boat. A Coast Guard aircrew spotted him sitting in his partially submerged boat, and he was rescued by a Coast Guard boat crew. He didn’t need any medical attention. Gregory was last seen Thursday night leaving the Lighthouse Park boat ramp in St. Augustine. His family reported him missing Friday evening.
Woman critically injured by rare shark bite off NYC’s Rockaway Beach
Authorities say a woman was critically injured when a shark bit her on the leg while she was swimming at a New York City beach. The city parks department says the 50-year-old woman was swimming off Rockaway Beach just before 6 p.m. Monday when a shark bit her on the left leg. Lifeguards pulled the woman from the water and administered first aid. A police spokesperson says the woman was hospitalized in critical but stable condition. Lifeguards cleared swimmers from the water. Police searched the area for sharks with a helicopter but did not find any. Experts say shark bites are extremely rare, with only 57 bites recorded last year worldwide.
Trucking giant Yellow Corp. declares bankruptcy after years of financial struggles
Trucking company Yellow Corp. has declared bankruptcy after years of financial struggles and growing debt. It marks a significant shift for the U.S. transportation industry and shippers nationwide. The Chapter 11 bankruptcy filed Sunday arrives just three years after Yellow received $700 million in pandemic-era loans from the federal government. But the company was in financial trouble long before that. Industry analysts have pointed to poor management and strategic decisions dating back decades. Experts say former Yellow customers and shippers will face higher prices as they take their business to competitors, including FedEx or ABF Freight. Yellow historically offered the cheapest price points in the industry.
