Bob Barker, dapper ‘Price Is Right’ and ‘Truth or Consequences’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99
A publicist said the enduring and dapper game show host Bob Barker died at his home in Los Angeles on Saturday. Barker was 99 and was a household name for more than a half-century as host of “Truth or Consequences” and “The Price Is Right.” Barker retired in June 2007, thanking his studio audience “for inviting me into your home for more than 50 years.” He started that marathon run in 1956 on “Truth or Consequences,” where he remained for 18 years. He began hosting a revived version of “The Price Is Right” on CBS in 1972. It would become TV’s longest-running game show. He was also an animal rights activist.
Son stolen at birth hugs Chilean mother for first time in 42 years
A 42-year-old Virginia man got to embrace his birth mother for the first time during a long-awaited family reunion in Valdivia, Chile. For months Jimmy Lippert Thyden has been on a journey to uncover the mysteries of his counterfeit adoption, and to reconnect with his biological mother, brothers and sister. Hospital workers took Maria Angelica Gonzalez’ son from her arms right after birth and later told her he had died. Over the past nine years, Nos Buscamos has orchestrated more than 450 reunions between adoptees and their birth families. The NGO estimates tens of thousands of babies were taken from Chilean families in the 1970s and 1980s.
With drones and webcams, volunteer hunters join a new search for the mythical Loch Ness Monster
Mystery hunters have converged on a Scottish lake to look for signs of the mythical Loch Ness Monster. Researchers will seek evidence of Nessie using thermal-imaging drones, infrared cameras and a hydrophone to detect underwater sounds. The two-day event is being billed as the biggest survey of the lake for 50 years. It includes people from around the world watching remotely on webcams. Alan McKenna of the Loch Ness Center says the aim is “to inspire a new generation of Loch Ness enthusiasts.” Numerous theories have been put forward to explain monster sightings, including a prehistoric marine reptile, giant eels or an escaped circus elephant. Many believe the sightings are hoaxes or can be explained by floating logs or strong winds.
