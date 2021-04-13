Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press-provided stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
Bunny snatched: Record-holding giant rabbit stolen in UK
LONDON — Police say one of the world’s biggest bunnies has been stolen from its home in central England. Darius, a Continental Giant rabbit, disappeared from his enclosure in a backyard in the village of Stoulton over the weekend, the West Mercia Police force said. They did not elaborate on why they thought it was a theft instead of an escape. The force appealed for any information about or sightings of Darius, who is gray-brown and 129 centimeters (4 feet, 3 inches) long at full stretch. He holds the Guinness World Records citation for the world’s longest rabbit. Rabbits of his type are known to weigh about 15 to 20 pounds.
Robert Durst murder trial resumes May 17 after virus delay
LOS ANGELES — The murder trial of eccentric New York real estate heir Robert Durst will resume next month after more than a yearlong hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, a judge said. Judge Mark Windham denied a renewed motion by Durst's lawyers for a mistrial due to the “extreme delay” and ongoing concerns of mutations of COVID-19 that could pose a health threat to jurors and trial participants. Jurors will be called back to Los Angeles County Superior Court in Inglewood on May 17 for informal questioning. A new round of opening statements will tentatively be held a day or two later.
New this week: 'Big Shot,' 'Mare of Easttown' and 'Monday'
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. Included: “Big Shot” stars John Stamos as a hot-button NCAA basketball coach who’s bounced from the league and ends up coaching girls at an elite private high school. Will the tough guy acquire the sensitivity to connect with his teen players? Will students learn important lessons about the game and themselves? Odds are good on all counts with the Disney+ series, which co-stars Yvette Nicole Brown, Jessalyn Gilsig and Richard Robichaux. It debuts Friday.
From The Conversation: How the Supreme Court found its faith and put 'religious liberty' on a winning streak
The Supreme Court’s current term is winding down, but there are still several cases to be decided — and, as with most terms, a controversy over church-state matters looms. Fulton vs. City of Philadelphia is among the cases still to be decided. It centers on a requirement that private agencies that receive city funding — in this case an adoption agency — do not discriminate against any community they serve, including members of the LGBTQ community. This nondiscrimination requirement applies to both religious and nonreligious organizations. But the adoption service at the heart of the case — Catholic Social Services — refused to comply, asserting that not being allowed to discriminate against gay couples infringed upon its religious beliefs.
