Archeologists have found a pre-Hispanic mummy surrounded by coca leaves on top of a hill in Peru’s capital next to the practice field of a professional soccer club. A team from The Associated Press on Thursday viewed the skeleton with long black hair lying face up with its lower extremities tied with a rope braided from vines of vegetable origin. Archeologist Miguel Aguilar says the mummy was buried in a ritual that included coca leaves and seashells. The burial was on top of a destroyed U-shaped clay temple, a characteristic of some pre-Hispanic buildings. Aguilar says the mummy has not yet been subjected to radiocarbon dating to determine its age. The hill is next to the training field and headquarters for the Sporting Cristal soccer club.
Bidens and Eva Longoria screen ‘Flamin’ Hot’ movie about the origins of the spicy Cheetos snack
President Joe Biden and actor-director Eva Longoria have welcomed hundreds to the White House lawn to watch “Flamin’ Hot,” a feel-good movie about the origin of the spicy Cheetos snack. The film depicts a Mexican American janitor at Frito-Lay selling his superiors on his idea to make Cheetos more appealing to his community. Biden and Longoria glided past the fact that the veracity of the onetime janitor’s story has been called into question. The White House defended the screening, saying the film is not a documentary and was shown to give Americans from different backgrounds a chance to see themselves celebrated by the president.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.