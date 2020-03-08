Business as usual at North American box office amid virus
North American audiences are not staying away from theaters amid virus concerns according to the weekend’s box office numbers. Disney and Pixar’s “Onward” topped the charts as expected and the Ben Affleck basketball drama “The Way Back” also opened normally. “Onward” earned $40 million from 4,310 North American locations, according to studio estimates on Sunday. It's on the lower end of openings for the studio, more in line with “The Good Dinosaur's” launch in 2015. The film “Onward” is an original story about two brothers voiced by Chris Pratt and Tom Holland. Internationally it picked up $28 million. Disney noted that outside of Asia-Pacific regions, coronavirus concerns have not made a material impact. Universal and Blumhouse's “The Invisible Man” fell to second place in its second weekend with $15.2 million. In third place, Warner Bros.' “The Way Back” picked up $8.5 million from largely older audiences.
Nazi flag display at Sanders rally sparks broad condemnation
The display of a Nazi flag by a man at a Bernie Sanders campaign rally in Arizona drew condemnation from Jewish American groups and his main rival in the Democratic presidential primary on Friday amid ongoing worries about Democratic candidates' security at public events. Images of a flag depicting the Nazi swastika symbol that was briefly displayed at Sanders' Thursday night rally in Phoenix began circulating online after the incident. The moment also elicited warnings about anti-Semitism directed at the Jewish Sanders, who has talked about members of his father's family being “wiped out” by the Holocaust. “Good people, regardless of how they vote, should call this out in no uncertain terms,” Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said in an interview, adding that “I worry we'll see more of this” given the anti-Semitism that emerged, particularly online, during the 2016 campaign.
Fountains gushing green in Savannah signal St. Patrick’s Day is near
Fountains are gushing water colored with bright green dye in the parks and oak-shaded squares of Georgia's oldest city, signaling that its biggest celebration of the year is drawing near. Savannah has been celebrating St. Patrick's Day with a parade for 196 years, and the tradition has ballooned into a lucrative tourist attraction that draws thousands to the city every March 17. Parade organizers gathered Friday to dump green dye into the wrought-iron fountain at Forsyth Park— and city workers likewise colored the water in other public fountains. It's something Savannah has done for decades as part of its St. Patrick's Day preparations. The 2020 parade will fall on a Tuesday, but will be preceded by a St. Patrick's festival the weekend before. Joe Marinelli of Visit Savannah, the city's tourism bureau, said hotels are booked for high occupancy. At a City Hall event Thursday, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said the celebration will continue — even as some Americans worry about large public gatherings amid rising U.S. cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Parade and festival organizers said they plan to have hand-washing stations amid the usual portable toilets, beer tents and food trucks this year.
