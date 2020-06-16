Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
Businesses ask patrons to waive right to sue if they get ill
WASHINGTON — As businesses reopen across the U.S. after coronavirus shutdowns, many are requiring customers and workers to sign forms saying they won’t sue if they catch COVID-19. Businesses fear they could be the target of litigation even if they adhere to safety precautions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state health officials. But workers’ rights groups say the forms force employees to sign away their rights should they get sick. The liability waivers, similar to what President Donald Trump’s campaign is requiring for people to attend a Saturday rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, would protect businesses in states that don’t have liability limits or immunity from coronavirus-related lawsuits.
AP Fact Check: Trump's false security on kids and COVID-19
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump may be giving parents a false sense of security when it comes to kids and COVID-19. In remarks Monday, Trump expressed a desire to have K-12 schools reopen in the fall in “full blast” while minimizing the risk that children and adults who are around them may face from the coronavirus.
Trump: Former adviser Bolton faces charges if book released
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Monday that his former national security adviser, John Bolton, could face a “criminal problem” if he doesn't halt plans to publish a new book that describes scattershot, sometimes dangerous, decision-making by a president focused only on getting re-elected. Trump said it would be up to Attorney General William Barr to issue any charges, but hinted that the matter would end up in court. “We'll see what happens. They're in court — or they'll soon be in court," Trump said about the book, set to be released early next week.
Warner Bros. to hold massive virtual event for DC Comics fans
LOS ANGELES — Comic-Con may be canceled this year, but Warner Bros. will convene a 24-hour virtual gathering of the biggest names in the DC Comics universe. The studio announced Tuesday that DC FanDome will be held on Aug. 22 starting at 10 a.m. PDT. The event will feature talent announcements and reveal new content from WB games, comics, film and television. The announcement comes a couple of months after Comic-Con, which attracts tens of thousands of comics fans to San Diego, was canceled due to the coronavirus-related restrictions around large gatherings.
