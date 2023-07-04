Car crashes into a New Hampshire restaurant and injures several customers, fire department says
Emergency officials in New Hampshire say a car crashed into a busy restaurant and injured several patrons in a lakeside town. The Laconia Fire Department says the vehicle struck the Looney Bin Bar & Grill a little after 12:40 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters who arrived on the scene found the car inside the restaurant. Emergency responders treated several customers at the scene and transported 14 people to area hospitals with non-life-threating medical issues including significant lower leg injuries, lacerations and contusions. The fire department says another 20 people were evaluated at the scene by emergency personnel but did not require transport to hospitals from the community about 27 miles north of Concord on Lake Winnipesaukee.
Elon Musk imposes daily limits on reading posts on Twitter
Elon Musk has limited the number of tweets that Twitter users can view each day. He described the restrictions as an attempt to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data from the social media platform. The site is now requiring people to log on to view tweets and profiles. That’s a change in its longtime practice to allow everyone to peruse the chatter. The restrictions could result in users being locked out of Twitter for the day after scrolling through several hundred tweets. Thousands of users complained Saturday of not being able to access the site. Musk said after facing backlash that he would raise the thresholds on how many tweets accounts can read per day.
Australia is the first country to let patients with depression or PTSD be prescribed psychedelics
Australia is now the first country to allow psychiatrists to prescribe certain psychedelic substances to patients with depression or post-traumatic stress disorder. Australian physicians can now prescribe doses of MDMA, also known as ecstasy, for PTSD. Psilocybin, the psychoactive ingredient in psychedelic mushrooms, can be given to people who have hard-to-treat depression. Medical experts in the U.S. and elsewhere have cautioned that more research is needed on the drugs’ efficacy and the extent of the risks. The drugs also will be expensive in Australia. Treatment will cost about AU$10,000 per patient.
