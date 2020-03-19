Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
Virus-shocked Hollywood gets break with streaming services
LOS ANGELES — Sports are on hold, theaters are closed and so are amusement parks, a disaster-movie scenario that has Hollywood reeling. But Americans held captive at home by the coronavirus can turn to Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and other streaming services, outliers in an entertainment industry brought to an unprecedented standstill. The recent launch of Disney and Apple services and the upcoming arrival of NBCUniversal’s Peacock and WarnerMedia’s HBO Max unleashed speculation about winners and losers in an increasingly crowded field. With self-imposed or required isolation the abrupt reality, emerging and niche streamers could draw new subscribers — gains that may even outlast the coronavirus crisis.
Country singers to perform from home for ACM special
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Academy of Country Music had to postpone its upcoming awards show because of the spreading coronavirus, but CBS will air a new television special featuring country stars performing from their homes. The academy announced Thursday that in place of their postponed awards show on April 5, “ACM Presents: Our Country” will feature conversations and at-home acoustic performances from country artists.
Carlson says he felt obligation to meet with Trump on virus
NEW YORK — Fox News Channel's Tucker Carlson says he felt a “moral obligation” to meet with President Donald Trump and warn him personally about the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic. Carlson told Vanity Fair that “I didn't feel it was my role” but was convinced by his wife to meet with Trump at Mar-a-Lago on March 7. Two nights later on his Fox show, he issued a pointed warning to viewers to prepare for the coming storm.
How long will Americans be fighting the coronavirus?
WASHINGTON — In a matter of days, millions of Americans have seen their lives upended by measures to curb the spread of the new coronavirus. Normally bustling streets are deserted as families hunker down in their homes. Many of those who do venture out try to stay a safe distance from anyone they encounter, even as they line up to buy now-precious commodities like hand sanitizer. Parents juggle childcare as schools close, perhaps for the rest of the school year. And restaurants and bars sit empty as more and more convert to delivery-only options. How long will this last? Scientists say there isn’t a simple answer.
