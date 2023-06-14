Cases of check fraud escalate dramatically, with Americans warned not to mail checks if possible
Check fraud is back in a big way, fueled by a rise in organized crime that is forcing small businesses and individuals to take additional safety measures or to avoid sending checks through the mail altogether. Banks reported roughly 680,000 reports of check fraud to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, also known as FinCEN, last year. That’s up from 350,000 reports in 2021. Officials are warning Americans to avoid mailing checks if possible, or at least to use a secure mail drop such as inside the post office.
The Beatles are releasing their ‘final’ record. AI helped make it possiblePaul McCartney says artificial intelligence has been used to extract John Lennon’s voice from an old demo to create “the last Beatles record,” decades after the band broke up. McCartney told the BBC on Tuesday that the technology was used to separate the Beatles’ voices from background sounds during the making of director Peter Jackson’s 2021 documentary series “The Beatles: Get Back.” He said the new song is set to be released later this year. McCartney told BBC radio that Jackson was “able to extricate John’s voice from a ropey little bit of cassette and a piano.” He said: “We were able to take John’s voice and get it pure through this AI so then we could mix the record.”
10 wounded in Denver mass shooting after the Nuggets win NBA FinalsPolice say 10 people were wounded in a mass shooting in Denver in an area where basketball fans had been celebrating the Nuggets first NBA title win. A man who is a suspect was one of the people shot and was taken into custody. The Denver Police Department says in a statement that the shooting happened about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday and three of the injured were in critical condition. The suspect’s injuries were believed to be non-life-threatening. The shooting happened about a mile from Ball Arena, where the Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat. Police spokesman Doug Schepman says what led to the shooting was under investigation. He says it happened “in the area where we had largest gathering of folks celebrating during the night.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.