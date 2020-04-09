Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
On our own: Forgotten household skills, revived for new use
Mending clothes. Cutting hair. Fixing a squeaky door or a dripping faucet. Baking bread. A generation or two ago, household skills like these were common, learned at home and at school. Then it became easier to toss things out rather than fix them, quicker to call the professionals. Now, in an unsettling era of staying at home and not knowing what will be available tomorrow, the old ways are being dusted off and relearned.
Cats, dogs, Quillie the hedgehog source of comfort in crisis
NEW YORK — Lala, a 3-month-old black Lab, romped into Ufuoma George’s life a few weeks ago, just as she retreated into her New York apartment in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Lala, she thought, would be company. But she’s turned out to be so much more. “Being alone at home kind of is hard,” says George, “but with a pet you have someone to take care of, someone to play with you, someone to greet you in the morning, so it’s kind of like really calming and comforting.”
'Houston, we've had a problem': Remembering Apollo 13 at 50
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Apollo 13′s astronauts never gave a thought to their mission number as they blasted off for the moon 50 years ago. Even when their oxygen tank ruptured two days later — on April 13. Jim Lovell and Fred Haise insist they’re not superstitious. They even use 13 in their email addresses. As mission commander Lovell sees it, he's incredibly lucky. Not only did he survive NASA’s most harrowing moonshot, he’s around to mark its golden anniversary. “I’m still alive. As long as I can keep breathing, I’m good,” Lovell, 92, said in an interview with The Associated Press from his Lake Forest, Illinois, home.
AP FACT CHECK: Trump skews truth on lending aid, virus risk
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump offered a rosy portrait of a smoothly running federal emergency lending program for small businesses that doesn't match reality and revised history yet again on how seriously he took the coronavirus threat, suggesting he likened it to a pandemic flu. He never did.
