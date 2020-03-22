Historic columns could mark restored square on Georgia coast
A project to restore a square in coastal Georgia could get two pieces of local history. The Brunswick News reports that two marble columns from the former Oglethorpe Hotel, a downtown Brunswick landmark demolished in 1959, could be headed a a restored Wright Square. Brunswick city officials are removing a street that was cut through the middle of Wright Square in the 1950s, making it the sixth of the city's 14 historic squares to be restored. Brunswick City Commissioner Julie Martin said she found out about the columns from a recent Instagram post by owners of a local furniture business. Thursday, workers for Signature Squares of Brunswick retrieved the two columns. Business owners Paula Antczak and Hondo Ritchie said they found the pillars in the front yard of a local house. Now they're likely to end up as part of a centerpiece in the square, Martin said.
Chaos, inconsistency mark launch of drive-thru virus testing
Drive-thru sites have been opening around the United States to make it quicker and safer to test people for the new coronavirus. But much like the rest of the U.S. response to the pandemic, the system has been marked by inconsistencies, delays, and shortages. Many people who have symptoms and a doctor’s order have waited hours or days for a test. More than a week after President Donald Trump promised that states and retail stores such as Walmart and CVS would open drive-thru test centers, few sites are up and running, and they're not yet open to the general public. Some states are leaving it to the private sector to open test locations; others are coordinating the effort through state health departments. Patients have complained that they had to jump through cumbersome bureaucratic hoops and wait days to get tested, then wait even longer for a result.
38 positive for coronavirus in NYC jails, including Rikers
New York City was hit by the nation’s largest coronavirus jail outbreak to date this week, with at least 38 people testing positive at the notorious Rikers Island complex and nearby facilities — more than half of them incarcerated men, the board that oversees the city's jail system said Saturday. Another inmate, meanwhile, became the first in the country to test positive in a federal jail. In a letter to New York's criminal justice leaders, Board of Correction interim chairwoman Jacqueline Sherman described a jail system in crisis. She said in the last week, board members learned that 12 Department of Correction employees, five Correctional Health Services employees, and 21 people in custody at Rikers and city jails had tested positive for the coronavirus.
