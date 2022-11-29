China eases COVID rules after wide protests of lockdowns
Chinese authorities have eased some anti-virus rules but affirmed their severe “zero COVID” strategy after protesters demanded President Xi Jinping resign in the biggest show of opposition to the ruling Communist Party in decades. The government made no comment Monday on the protests or the criticism of Xi, but the decision to ease at least some of the restrictions appeared to be aimed at quelling anger. Still, analysts don’t expect the government to back down on its COVID strategy and note authorities are adept at stifling dissent. It wasn’t clear how many people were detained since protests began Friday and spread to cities including Shanghai and Beijing.
Santa’s back in town with inflation, inclusion on his mindDon’t look for plastic partitions or faraway benches when visiting Santa Claus this year. The jolly old elf is back, pre-pandemic style, and he’s got some pressing issues on his mind. Santa booker HireSanta.com has logged a 30% increase in demand this Christmas season over last year, after losing about 15% of its performers to retirement or death during the pandemic, said founder and head elf Mitch Allen. He has a Santa database of several thousand with gigs at the Bloomingdale’s flagship store in New York, various Marriott properties and other venues around the U.S. Most of Allen’s clients have moved back to kids on laps and aren’t considering COVID-19 in a major way, he said, but Santa can choose to mask up. Another large Santa agency, Cherry Hill Programs, is back up to pre-pandemic booking numbers for their 1,400 or so Santas working at more than 600 malls and other spots this year, said spokesperson Chris Landtroop. “I can’t even explain how excited we are to see everyone’s smiles at all locations this season without anything covering up those beautiful faces,” she said.Cherry Hill Santas are also free to wear masks, Landtroop said.
Feast and famine for Disney at Thanksgiving box officeThanksgiving often serves up a feast of new family movies at the box office, but the Walt Disney Co.’s animated offering “Strange World” fizzled with audiences out of the gates. The production, which carried a reported $180 million budget, grossed just $18.6 million in ticket sales in its first five days and $11.9 million over the weekend in North American theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday. It came in second place to another Disney title, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which had its third weekend at No. 1. The Korean War epic “Devotion” landed in third place, while “The Menu,” the satirical fine-dining thriller starring Ralph Feinnes and Anya Taylor-Joy, placed fourth in its second weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.