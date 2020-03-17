Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
Cinemas close nationwide, studios push new movies into homes
NEW YORK — U.S. movie theaters have closed nationwide due to the coronavirus pandemic, turning dark nearly all of the country's 40,000-plus screens in an unprecedented shutdown. The largest chains had tried to remain open even as Hollywood postponed its upcoming release plans and guidelines for social distancing steadily diminished the recommended size of crowds. But after President Donald Trump on Monday urged against gatherings of more than 10 people, AMC Theaters, the nation's largest chain, said Tuesday its theaters would close altogether. AMC said the latest guidelines made movie theater operations “essentially impossible.” It said it would close all locations in the U.S. for at least six to 12 weeks. Regal, the second largest chain, said Monday that its theaters would close until further notice.
How social distancing works and what it means for you
NEW YORK — Can my kids go on a play date? Is it OK if I visit the gym? In this time of coronavirus, once-easy questions have suddenly become complex. Here are some questions and answers about the “social distancing” efforts to slow the epidemic in the U.S.
To keep seniors safe at home, Medicare expands telemedicine
WASHINGTON — Medicare said Tuesday it will immediately expand coverage for telemedicine nationwide to help seniors with health problems stay home to avoid the coronavirus. The new option will allow millions of older people to take care of ongoing medical problems as well as new concerns, while heeding public health advice to stay home during the outbreak. For example, a patient with diabetes wouldn't have to postpone a regular follow-up visit with the doctor to keep safe — he or she could do it via Skype. And people concerned they may have the virus could “see” their doctor or nurse practitioner virtually to find out how to get tested in person. “It helps us prevent the spread of the virus,” said Medicare administrator Seema Verma.
Paratrooper exercise is all about preparation — and the jump
TOLEMAIDA AIR BASE, Colombia — Under a covered pavilion near a steaming runway at Colombia's Tolemaida Air Base, dozens of American paratroopers lie sweating on a concrete slab. Green and brown camouflage face paint drips from their brows. The soldiers of the 82nd Airborne Division can’t move much — they’re loaded down with rifles and nearly 100 pounds of gear. In less than an hour, it will all drop out of a C-130 aircraft moving 150 mph. The group's banter quiets to make way for directions from jumpmasters moving from one soldier to the next, making sure buckles and straps are in place.
