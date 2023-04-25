Cities reviving downtowns by converting offices to housing
A growing number of developers are considering converting empty office towers into housing as part of an effort to revive struggling downtown business districts that emptied out during the pandemic. Many politicians see these conversions as a potential catalyst to bringing new housing to these dormant neighborhoods and, with that, restaurants, shops and other businesses serving these new residents. Some also see a chance to diversify neighborhoods with much-needed housing that is affordable to low- and middle-income residents. Conversion projects are underway in cities like New York, Washington, Pittsburgh and Dallas.
To help students, some colleges provide double the teachersTeachers say students who need extra help in subjects such as algebra can struggle to learn if the content is taught in an abstract, isolated manner. That’s why a Washington state program features two teachers in the classroom: one provides job training and the other teaches basic skills in reading, math or English language. More than 6,000 Washington community and technical college students enrolled in the Integrated Basic Education and Skills Training program, known as I-BEST. The program is so successful that 12 states have begun implementing an I-BEST model at one or more education institutions.
Animatronic dragon bursts into flames during Disneyland showDisneyland’s fire-breathing animatronic dragon burst into flames during the popular “Fantasmic” show. The Anaheim Fire Department says no injuries were reported following the blaze Saturday night at the Southern California theme park. Frequent Disneyland visitor Ryan Laux says fire has always been a part of the “Fantasmic” presentation, but he knew something was awry when flames didn’t come from where they usually do. He says the show was stopped almost immediately and the dragon’s head became engulfed in flames. The extent of the damage isn’t immediately known. The show takes place twice nightly near the park’s famous Tom Sawyer Island.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.