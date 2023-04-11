Small towns reclaim abandoned ski areas as nonprofits
Under the gaze of the imposing Spanish Peaks in southern Colorado, the 50-acre Parker-Fitzgerald Cuchara Mountain Park is the story of so many American ski areas, only the community was determined to change the script. Ski resorts boomed in the 70s and 80s, emerging even in areas that didn’t have the climate or workers to sustain them long-term. First-time ski resort owners took on debt and quickly filed for bankruptcy after a bad snow season. But some communities including Cuchara one are now finding a niche, offering an alternative to endless lift lines and sky-high ticket prices. They’re reopening, several as nonprofits, offering a mom-and-pop experience at a far lower cost than mountains run by corporate conglomerates.
City to pay $500K to settle bikini barista dress code suit
A legal battle over a dress code for bikini baristas at coffee stands is ending after a city north of Seattle agreed to pay $500,000 to the owner and employees who sued over it six years ago. The Daily Herald reports that the Everett City Council voted this week to authorize the settlement agreement with Jovanna Edge and employees. Plaintiffs had been seeking over $3 million in damages and attorney fees. Under the agreement, the city will no longer dictate that baristas wear at least tank tops and shorts and will align dress code rules with an existing lewd conduct standard that makes it a crime to publicly expose too much of one’s private parts.
