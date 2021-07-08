Civil rights tourism begins its comeback after shutdowns
ATLANTA — Tom Houck, who drove Martin Luther King Jr. and his family around Atlanta during the Civil Rights movement, is reopening his Civil Rights Tours Atlanta bus tours after shutting down during the pandemic. Relaunching the tours signals the slow return of tourism connected to the Civil Rights movement in Atlanta, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. It comes as more Americans get vaccinated against COVID-19, though vaccination rates in Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and other southern states lag behind other parts of the nation. “Even though Georgia is not at the top of the list, the vaccine played a major role in my decision to reopen,” Houck said. “I feel good about it.”
Building collapse shows town's rich, middle-class division
SURFSIDE, Fla. — The condo tower collapse in Surfside could exacerbate the division that already exists between the tiny Florida town’s new luxury buildings built for the global elite and those constructed decades ago for the middle class. It is already creating headaches for some small businesses. The town has seen the construction of numerous new condos in recent years, where large oceanfront units exceeding 3,000 square feet (280 square meters) with modern amenities can fetch $10 million and up. Meanwhile, small units of 800 square feet in neighboring condo buildings constructed decades ago can be had for $400,000. Ana Bozovic, a South Florida real estate broker, said the June 24 collapse of the 40-year-old, middle-class Champlain Towers South will exacerbate this division. At least 36 people were killed and more than 100 remain missing. Bozovic said many buyers will now avoid older buildings, not just because they fear they might also fall but because of repair costs the Champlain South owners faced before the collapse: $80,000 to $300,000 per unit. These factors will decrease older condos’ value, while prices in luxury buildings will continue to skyrocket.
A pandemic clothing purge is on as normal life resumes in US
NEW YORK — Alina Clark is about as tired of her pandemic wardrobe as her comfort clothes are stretched and torn. “I have four sets of jeans, seven shirts and five sweaters that I wear every week,” said Clark, co-founder of a software development company in Los Angeles. “They're everything I've worn in the last two years. Me and my wardrobe are suffering from COVID fatigue." A wardrobe purge is on for some as vaccinations have taken hold, restrictions have lifted and offices reopen or finalize plans to do so. The primary beneficiaries: resale sites online and brick-and-mortar donation spots, continuing a trend that's been building for the last several years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.