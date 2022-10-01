Clergy strive to reconcile politically divided congregations
Members of U.S. congregations unite each week in prayer and worship, but that doesn’t mean they agree in the voting booth. In some houses of worship, these political divisions are becoming more pronounced as midterm election season heats up. That leaves clergy trying to keep the peace and urging congregation members to show respect to those with different views. A rabbi in Los Angeles says one member left the synagogue because the rabbi would not preach sermons criticizing Donald Trump. A Black pastor in Columbus, Ohio, says his congregation is bitterly divided over whether abortion should be legal.
Iran’s anti-veil protests draw on long history of resistanceA young woman climbs to the top of a car in the middle of Mashhad, a conservative Iranian city famed for its Islamic shrines. She takes off her headscarf and starts chanting, “Death to the dictator!” Protesters nearby join in and cars honk in support. For many Iranian women, it’s an image that would have been unthinkable just a decade ago, said Fatemeh Shams, who grew up in Mashhad. “When you see Mashhad women coming to the streets and burning their veils publicly, this is really a revolutionary change. Iranian women are putting an end to a veiled society and the compulsory veil,” she said. Iran has seen multiple eruptions of protests over the past years, many of them fueled by anger over economic difficulties. But the new wave is showing fury against something at the heart of the identity of Iran’s cleric-led state: the compulsory veil. Iran’s Islamic Republic requires women to cover up in public, including wearing a “hijab” or headscarf that is supposed to completely hide the hair. Many Iranian women, especially in major cities, have long played a game of cat-and-mouse with authorities, with younger generations wearing loose scarves and outfits that push the boundaries of conservative dress.
Progressive Democrats frustrated with 2022 primary lossesProgressive Democrats are facing a test of their power in November’s midterm elections. Their party is heading into the final stretch of the campaign with a robust set of legislative accomplishments. Those include long-term progressive priorities on issues ranging from prescription drug prices to climate change. But the left has also faced a series of disappointments during the primary season. Democratic voters from Ohio to Illinois to Texas rejected high-profile progressive challengers to moderates or incumbent members of Congress. Progressive leaders are urging against reading too much into those losses, particularly in New York, where some voters have been left disoriented or disengaged.
