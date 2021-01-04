Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press-provided stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
Federal judge rejects lawsuit seeking to overturn Trump loss
MADISON, Wis. — A federal judge on Monday rejected a lawsuit filed by two Republican Wisconsin lawmakers, voting rights groups and others seeking to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Wisconsin and four other swing states where Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, in rejecting the lawsuit, said it “rests on a fundamental and obvious misreading of the Constitution.” The judge, who was appointed by former President Barack Obama, also said it was filed on behalf of plaintiffs without standing, in the wrong court and with no effort to serve the defendants. “It is not a stretch to find a serious lack of good faith here,” Boasberg wrote.
Clues about post-Trump politics await in Georgia
ATLANTA — For more than four years, President Donald Trump has dominated the Republican Party and the whole of American politics. Now Georgia gets to decide what comes next. Two Senate runoffs Tuesday, just 15 days before Trump leaves office, will not only determine which party controls the Senate but offer the first clues about how long Trump can maintain his grip on the nation’s politics once he's out of the White House. Democrats are looking to prove that President-elect Joe Biden’s win in Georgia and nationally was not just a Trump backlash, but a permanent shift for a once-solidly Republican state. Their candidates, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, have pushed to solidify Democratic gains among young voters in urban areas and younger suburbanites around Atlanta, along with strong Black turnout. For Republicans, who’ve watched David Perdue and Sen. Kelly Loeffler run as Trump loyalists, the question is how long embracing the president's disruptive politics — even indulging his demands that elections officials defy the law to overturn his defeat — can deliver victories in battlegrounds.
Trump’s loyal fans pose challenges for Republicans, Biden
WASHINGTON — Their candidate may have lost the election, but President Donald Trump’s supporters have no intention of fading away. After spending weeks amplifying Trump’s unfounded claims that the November election was rigged against him, many of his loyal fans are eagerly awaiting his next ventures, including a potential presidential run in 2024. In the meantime, they present a daunting challenge for President-elect Joe Biden: how to govern a bitterly divided nation that now includes many who not only disagree with his policies, but view him as an illegitimate president who won only because of mass election fraud, which did not actually happen.
New this week: Morgan Wallen music, tiger cubs and 'Herself'
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. Included: “PBS American Portrait,” a four-part docuseries debuting Tuesday (check local listings for time), has an ambitious goal: Discover what it means to be an American today and help foster ways of better understanding each other. Drawing on 11,000-plus stories submitted online by people nationwide, the series offers what PBS calls “a chorus of voices sharing both common and unique experiences.” The hourlong episodes are divided thematically, starting with how we pursue the American Dream and followed by the value and challenges of work; traditions and values; efforts to create a society that rejects racism.
