'Code red': UN scientists warn of worsening global warming
Earth is getting so hot that temperatures in about a decade will probably blow past a level of warming that world leaders have sought to prevent, according to a report released Monday that the United Nations called a “code red for humanity.” But scientists also eased back a bit on the likelihood of the absolute worst climate catastrophes. The authoritative Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report, which calls climate change clearly human-caused and “unequivocal” and “an established fact,” makes more precise and warmer forecasts for the 21st century than it did last time it was issued in 2013.
Coastal Georgia hospitals say COVID-19 surge has filled beds
Some Georgia hospitals say they are overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients amid rising infections across the state, while health officials pleaded with people to wear masks and get vaccinated. Clinical leaders from four coastal Georgia hospitals said at a news conference Monday that their institutions are rapidly running out of beds for new patients. The region has been on the front line of an infection wave that has spread north out of Florida over the past month. Donna Cochrane, the chief nursing officer at Liberty Regional Medical Center in Hinesville, said her 25-bed hospital had 33 patients as of Monday morning, many with COVID-19 and eight of whom were being treated in the emergency room.
Will gyms go the way of arcades and movie rental stores?
Going to the gym was always part of Kari Hamra’s routine until last year’s government-ordered shutdowns forced her to replace the workouts with daily rides on her Peloton stationary bike. That’s when she discovered something surprising — she did not miss the gym. At least not the driving back and forth, filling water bottles, changing clothes and most of all, taking time away from her husband and two boys. Now that her gym in Springfield, Missouri, is open again, she’s slowly returning. But finding a more convenient exercise schedule at home and seeing a surge of COVID-19 cases in her hometown this summer have her questioning how much she needs the gym. She figures that if there never had been a coronavirus outbreak “I would still be a gym rat.” The pandemic has reshaped how Americans exercise and upended the fitness industry, accelerating the growth of a new era of high-tech home workout equipment and virtual classes. Thousands of small fitness centers and studios that were forced to close a year ago now are gone for good. Others are struggling to stay afloat and have redesigned their spaces, turned toward more personal workouts and added online training. The question is can the they survive the onslaught from the apps and pricey bikes and treadmills or will they go the way of arcades, video rental shops and bookstores.
