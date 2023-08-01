Colorado officer who put suspect in car hit by train found guilty of reckless endangerment
A Colorado police officer who put a handcuffed woman in a parked police vehicle that was hit by a freight train has been found guilty of reckless endangerment and assault but acquitted of a third charge of criminal attempt to commit manslaughter. Jordan Steinke was the first of two officers to go to trial Friday over the Sept. 16, 2022, crash. It left Yareni Rios-Gonzalez seriously injured. Steinke testified that she did not know that the patrol car of another officer she was helping was parked on the tracks. They can be seen on her body camera footage along with two railroad crossing signs. She said she was focused on the threat, not the ground.
Medal of Honor recipient watches as warship bearing his name is christened in Maine
A warship bearing the name of a Medal of Honor recipient has been christened at Navy shipbuilder Bath Iron Works, and the ship’s namesake was on hand to witness the event. Harvey “Barney” Barnum watched Saturday as his wife smashed a bottle of sparkling wine against the bow of the future USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. The ceremony paid tribute to a Marine who was foisted into leadership of an infantry unit after his radio operator and commanding officer were killed in an ambush. Barnum later returned for another tour and retired after nearly three decades in the Marines.
‘X’ logo installed atop Twitter building, spurring San Francisco to investigate permit violation
San Francisco has opened a complaint and launched an investigation of a giant “X” sign that cropped up Friday on top of the downtown headquarters of the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. Billionaire Elon Musk, who bought the platform, announced the name change this week. He tried to remove the iconic Twitter sign and blue bird on Monday, but workers were stopped for safety reasons. San Francisco’s building inspection department also said Musk would need permits to change the sign. On Friday, a spokesman for the department said Musk still needs permits to make sure anything erected on top of the building is sound and safely installed.
