Comedians sue over drug search program at Atlanta airport
Comedians Eric André and Clayton English are challenging a police program at the Atlanta airport they say violates the constitutional rights of airline passengers. They say the program particularly targets Black passengers through racial profiling and coercive searches. Lawyers for the two men filed a lawsuit Tuesday in federal court in Atlanta alleging they were racially profiled and illegally stopped by Clayton County police at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The men say officers singled them out during separate stops months apart because they are Black and grilled them about drugs as other passengers watched. Clayton County police say the stops are random and consensual.
Smashing success: NASA asteroid strike results in big nudgeNASA says a spacecraft that plowed into a small, harmless asteroid millions of miles away last month succeeded in shifting its orbit. The space agency announced the results of the experiment Tuesday. NASA attempted the first test of its kind two weeks ago to see if a killer rock could be nudged out of Earth’s way. The Dart spacecraft carved a crater into the asteroid, hurling debris out into space and creating a cometlike trail of dust and rubble. It took consecutive nights of telescope observations to determine how much the impact altered the asteroid’s path around its companion, a bigger space rock.
World’s 1st space tourist signs up for flight around moonThe world’s first space tourist wants to go back — only this time, he’s signed up for a spin around the moon aboard Elon Musk’s Starship. For Dennis Tito, 82, it’s a chance to relive the joy of his trip to the International Space Station, now that he’s retired with time on his hands. He isn’t interested in hopping on a 10-minute flight to the edge of space or repeating what he did 21 years ago. “Been there, done that.” His weeklong moonshot — its date to be determined and years in the future — will bring him within 125 miles of the lunar far side. He’ll have company: his wife, Akiko, and 10 others willing to shell out big bucks for the ride. Tito won’t say how much he’s paying; his Russian station flight cost $20 million. The couple recognize there’s a lot of testing and development still ahead for Starship, a shiny, bullet-shaped behemoth that’s yet to even attempt to reach space. “We have to keep healthy for as many years as it’s going to take for SpaceX to complete this vehicle,” Tito said in an interview this week with The Associated Press. “I might be sitting in a rocking chair, not doing any good exercise, if it wasn’t for this mission.”
