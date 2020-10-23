Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
Confederate monument removed from Alabama courthouse
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A 115-year-old Confederate monument that was the subject of protests in Alabama this year was removed from outside a county courthouse early Friday. News outlets reported that a small group of onlookers cheered at the Madison County Courthouse in Huntsville as crews took away the stone memorial, which was topped by the likeness of a soldier, in pieces. Music blasted during part of the work. “I’m speechless, literally speechless. It’s an amazing time for our culture and for people of all colors. I’m excited that I’m able to watch this event happen during this time,” said Joretha Wright.
Judge urges US to help find parents deported without kids
SAN DIEGO — A federal judge has urged the Trump administration to do more to help court-appointed researchers find hundreds of parents who were separated from their children after they crossed the U.S.-Mexico border beginning in 2017. A court filing revealed this week that researchers have been unable to track down the parents of 545 children — a number much larger than previously known and that drew outcry. Most of the parents were deported to their Central American homelands, and their children were placed with sponsors in the U.S., often relatives. U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw refrained from issuing an order during a hearing in San Diego and instead asked Justice Department attorneys to explore ways the administration can make it easier to find the parents.
Animals, people rescue each other in heartfelt docuseries
LOS ANGELES — In a new docuseries, a child who uses a walker meets a dog with its own version of wheels. Inmates find solace in training canines for adoption, and pigs strut their stuff in a “body positivity" celebration. That and more are part of “That Animal Rescue Show,” an endearing project that reflects its unexpected creators as well as its stars, human and otherwise. All 10 episodes are out Oct. 29 on the CBS All Access streaming service. “What the series is about is people rescuing animals, and animals rescuing people,” said Oscar-winning documentarian Bill Guttentag ("Twin Towers," “You Don't Have to Die”), one of the big names behind this small gift of touching and quirky stories.
Conflict raging over 'The Eyes of Texas' school song
AUSTIN, Texas — Losing football games is one thing at the University of Texas. A challenge to the hallowed school song is quite another. A controversy over “The Eyes of Texas” has lingered for weeks now at Texas, with some players refusing to sing it after games or even stand for it given its links to the racist minstrel shows of yesteryear. Just this week, the highly respected Longhorn Band reportedly has refused to play the song whose history at Texas dates to the early 1900s. The administration insists the song, one of the school's most treasured traditions, will stay even though it is unlikely that players or student musicians can be ordered to support it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.