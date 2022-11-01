Confident GOP unifies behind candidates once seen as risky
Republicans are increasingly confident in Senate candidates who party leaders had once believed were essentially unelectable or at least seriously flawed. Republican officials are betting big that the political environment dragging down Democrats nationwide will overcome what Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell himself has called “candidate quality” issues. Republican Senate contenders from Arizona to New Hampshire are grappling with revelations about their personal lives, extreme positions and weak fundraising. Yet they may be in position to win. And as Republican confidence grows, Democrats have been forced into a defensive crouch with voters looking to punish the party that controls Washington for concerns about inflation, crime and the direction of the country.
EXPLAINER: How and why do crowd surges turn deadly?It happened at a music festival in Houston, a soccer stadium in England, during a hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, in a Chicago nightclub and countless other gatherings: Large crowds surge toward exits, onto playing fields or press up against a stage with such force that people are literally squeezed to death. And it has happened again, during Halloween festivities in the South Korean capital Seoul, where a crowd pushed forward, the narrow street they were on acting as a vice, leaving more than 140 people dead and 150 more injured. The risk of such tragic accidents, which receded when venues closed and people stayed home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has returned. To be sure, most events where large crowds gather happen without injury or death, with fans coming and going without incident. But those that went horribly wrong shared some common traits.
Trick or trash: Candy makers grapple with plastic wasteAs America loaded up on an estimated 600 million pounds of Halloween candy, a handful of companies are trying to make it easier to recycle all those wrappers. Mars Wrigley is sending 17,400 free bags to U.S. consumers to collect plastic wrappers and mail them to a specialty recycler. Rubicon Technologies is sending 5,000 free boxes to schools and businesses to recycle candy wrappers. Plastic wrappers are hard to recycle because they’re small, they contain food waste and they have little value. Candy makers say they’re working on new packaging that would be more easily recyclable or compostable.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.