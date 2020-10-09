Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
Connecticut city OKs renaming sewage plant for John Oliver
It's official. Every time residents of Danbury, Connecticut, flush, they will be sending their special deliveries to the John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant. The City Council voted 18-1 Thursday night to rename the sewage plant after the comedian, who began a tongue-in-cheek battle with Danbury when he went on an expletive-filled rant against the city on HBO's “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” in August. Mayor Mark Boughton didn't waste any time responding on social media. He posted a video of himself at the sewage plant saying the city was going to name it after Oliver. “Why?” the Republican mayor asked. "Because it’s full of crap just like you, John.”
Sean Ono Lennon on remixing father's music: It was therapy
NEW YORK — Sean Ono Lennon’s first experience re-working his father’s catalog was terrifying and intimidating, but he had two main goals in mind to keep him on track: Preserve his father’s message in the songs and help the late icon’s music reach a younger audience. On Friday, which would have been John Lennon’s 80th birthday, “Gimme Some Truth. The Ultimate Mixes” was released. It includes 36 tracks hand-picked by Yoko Ono and Sean Ono Lennon, who serve as executive producer and producer on the project. The duo worked closely with engineer and mixer Paul Hicks to maintain the essence of the songs, which were completely remixed. Ono Lennon, who shares the same birthday as his father and turned 45 on Friday, came out stronger at the end of the at-times heavy process.
Scalia 'heir' Barrett may be open to reversing Roe v. Wade
CHICAGO — President Donald Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court has expressed unease with some landmark rulings, including ones that established a right to abortion, and has suggested in her academic writing that she may be willing to reconsider those decisions. The question of whether Amy Coney Barrett, a one-time clerk to former conservative Justice Antonin Scalia, would actually try to overturn Roe v. Wade, the high court’s 1973 ruling recognizing a woman’s right to an abortion, and other long-established precedents looms large as she heads into Senate confirmation hearings next week. A review of Barrett's writings and speeches as a Notre Dame law professor for the 15 years before she became a federal appeals court judge in 2017 reveal a nuanced thinker cautious about stating her personal views. She has never said publicly she would vote to overturn Roe, or other precedents expanding abortion rights.
In 25th Amendment bid, Pelosi mulls Trump's fitness to serve
WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is questioning President Donald Trump's fitness to serve, announcing legislation Thursday that would create a commission to allow Congress to intervene under the 25th Amendment to the Constitution and remove the president from executive duties. Just weeks before the Nov. 3 election, Pelosi said Trump needs to disclose more about his health after his COVID-19 diagnosis. She noted Trump's “strange tweet” halting talks on a new coronavirus aid package — he subsequently tried to reverse course — and said Americans need to know when, exactly, he first contracted COVID as others in the White House became infected. On Friday, she planned to roll out the legislation that would launch the commission for review.
