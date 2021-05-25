Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press-provided stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
Cosmic 2-for-1: Total lunar eclipse combines with supermoon
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The first total lunar eclipse in more than two years coincides with a supermoon this week for quite a cosmic show. This super “blood” moon will be visible today across the Pacific — offering the best viewing — as well as the western half of North America, bottom of South America and eastern Asia. Better look quick: The total eclipse will last about 15 minutes as Earth passes directly between the moon and the sun. But the entire show will last five hours, as Earth's shadow gradually covers the moon, then starts to ebb. The reddish-orange color is the result of all the sunrises and sunsets in Earth’s atmosphere projected onto the surface of the eclipsed moon.
Watchdog: US forced deported parents to leave kids behind
WASHINGTON — A government watchdog says the Trump administration, under its practice of separating families at the border, forced migrant parents to leave the U.S. without their children, contradicting claims by officials that parents were willingly leaving them behind. The Department of Homeland Security Inspector General said in a report that it found at least 348 cases in which Immigration and Customs Enforcement had no records showing migrants wanted to leave their children in the U.S. It also found “some” cases in which agency officials deported parents even while knowing they wanted to take their children with them. That contradicted assertions by senior DHS officials that parents were choosing to leave their children in the U.S. to stay with family or for other reasons while they were deported in 2017 and 2018 as the administration sought to enforce a hard-line approach to immigration enforcement. The findings, issued by Trump-appointed Inspector General Joseph Cuffari, provide new insight into a policy that became a significant political crisis for the previous administration and a continuing challenge for the current one, which is working to reunite children who remain separated even now.
Months after Georgia man shot by officers, family wants info
ATLANTA — More than five months after a man was shot to death in an apartment outside Atlanta by officers serving a warrant targeting someone else, his family wants to know what happened, their lawyer says. Johnny Bolton, 49, was lying on a couch in the living room of the apartment in Smyrna where he lived when officers serving a no-knock warrant burst through the door early on Dec. 17, attorney Zack Greenamyre said Tuesday. “We know that Johnny was unarmed and simply stood up in response to a huge crashing noise from the door being taken and then was shot at least twice and died,” Greenamyre said in a telephone interview.
